GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY

GCU gets No. 14 seed in West Region at Big Dance, to play No. 3 Gonzaga

Mar 12, 2023, 3:33 PM | Updated: 4:51 pm
The Grand Canyon Antelopes bench celebrates a basket in the final seconds of the game against the S...
The Grand Canyon Antelopes bench celebrates a basket in the final seconds of the game against the Sam Houston Bearkats at the Orleans Arena on March 10, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Antelopes defeated the Bearkats 78-75. (Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)
(Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images)
Wills Rice's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Grand Canyon University basketball is dancing at the NCAA Tournament for the second time in school history after defeating Southern Utah 84-66 in the WAC Tournament final on Saturday.

Following a 24-11 season and an automatic bid into the Big Dance, GCU was given a No. 14 seed in the West Region and will square off against No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Friday in Denver, Colo., at 4:35 p.m.

This is the second tournament appearance for third-year head coach Bryce Drew, but this squad accomplished it in a much different way this season.

The winner of the GCU-Gonzaga would face the winner of No. 6 TCU vs. the winner of a play-in game between Arizona State and Nevada.

In Drew’s first campaign in 2020-21, the Antelopes went 17-7 en route to both the WAC regular season and tournament championships. The team fell to Iowa in the first round of the tournament.

