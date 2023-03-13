SCOTTSDALE — Diamondbacks rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll did not enter spring training certain he would sign a contract with Arizona.

But over the course of the last month, the two sides came together in what the player called a win-win eight-year deal with a club option for 2031.

Carroll and general manager Mike Hazen told reporters on Sunday that trust between player and organization led to the agreement, with Carroll becoming the first player to receive a $100 million deal before his 100th day of service time.

The outfielder has only played in 32 MLB games, is 22 years old and signed for a reported $111 million (up to $154 million with option and incentives).

“The trust that’s been given to me, I really appreciate it,” Carroll said. “It’s something I want to live up to every single day. I don’t think that involves anything but being myself.

“I didn’t go into it thinking I needed to get something done. It needed to make sense for both sides in terms of what you’re giving up in terms of risk and leverage and when it got to a place that was a win-win, I thought it was a no-brainer.”

The D-backs entered the 2023 season with six years of control on Carroll, but the contract allows for three additional controllable years while allowing the two sides to avoid arbitration down the road.

Hazen said he’s not sure there is ever a “right time” for a deal like this, but the D-backs started the conversations and sensed a mutual interest.

He felt that waiting could have added dynamics to complicate any deal. While Hazen has warned that placing lofty expectations on a young player can be unfair, he explained that Carroll’s makeup made him a player worth betting on.

Mike Hazen and the D-backs are betting on Corbin Carroll’s work ethic going forward. pic.twitter.com/usOQls2rmV — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) March 12, 2023

“We aren’t guaranteed anything with these types of deals,” Hazen said.

“I’ll tell you exactly what I know about the human being we are signing, that human being I’m convinced of goes to bed every night fixated on how he’s going to be a better player the next day and how he can help the organization and team win. Having that in your clubhouse with a contract behind him sends a pretty strong message into the clubhouse.”

Hazen pointed to Carroll scouting the big-league team and recruiting shortstop prospect Jordan Lawlar to do the same as they were injured in 2021 as examples of Carroll’s effort and investment into the organization.

The GM mentioned to Carroll at the time that he and Lawlar will be teammates one day and should help one another, but he did not expect to see the two behind home plate of a game a week later.

The D-backs see him as a model.

“He knows who he is every single day and that hasn’t changed since I met him,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “He’s studious, he accepts coaching, all he wants to do is get better. For somebody his age, you don’t see that with somebody as early as we’ve seen it with Corbin.”

With the organization’s faith that Carroll will impact the next competitive D-backs team, Hazen said a goal was to avoid coming to crossroads he faced with previous players.

The GM noted that not all of his moves proved to be the best for the clubhouse, singling out trading Paul Goldschmidt with a year left on his deal.

The D-backs won’t worry about the next contract for Carroll until the 2030s.

Hazen said he hopes the D-backs agreeing to terms with Carroll will continue to send a message to the clubhouse that the organization is investing in the current makeup of the team.

Carroll explained he’s felt supported in Arizona since his drafting, and the negotiations continued his good will with the franchise.

“It had to make sense for me and my circumstances, I thought it was pretty unique,” Carroll said. “I feel respected by the way they went about this. Could not be more happier.”

Follow @alexjweiner