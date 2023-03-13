Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA COYOTES

Hayton, Keller lead Coyotes over streaking Wild in overtime thriller

Mar 12, 2023, 10:31 PM
Barrett Hayton #29 of the Arizona Coyotes celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a go...
Barrett Hayton #29 of the Arizona Coyotes celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the first period at Mullett Arena on March 12, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)
(Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)
Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

Barrett Hayton scored two goals in the first period and Clayton Keller added two goals and an assist as the Coyotes battled back in a physical contest against the Minnesota Wild for an overtime win.

Keller netted the tying goal and the game winner, earning the first star of the game honors in the 5-4 victory.

The Coyotes came into the matchup hoping to even the four-game season series against the red-hot Wild, who were 8-0-2 over their last 10 games.

In typical Mullett Arena fashion, the action came fast and furious with nine goals and four fights in the game.

“Old school hockey,” Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny said. “There were some fights, there was some toughness, a lot of emotion and our guys pushed back so much. I’m really, really proud of them.”

Over the first five minutes there were two fights with Bokondji Imama dropping the gloves against Ryan Reaves and Liam O’Brien lining up a tilt with Marcus Foligno.

Foligno and O’Brien also tussled during the first matchup between the two teams in November.

RELATED STORIES

Connor Mackey for the Coyotes and Mason Shaw for the Wild also joined the ruckus with a fight of their own in the second period while Lawson Crouse and Jake Middleton dropped the gloves for a spirited bout in the third.

Offensively, Hayton struck first for the Coyotes after eating a point shot in the chest from teammate Juuso Valimaki. Hayton patiently let the puck settle before firing it top shelf past Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson less than two minutes into the game.

Mats Zuccarello tied things up for the Wild in the first period on what looked like an attempted pass that ricocheted off goalie Karel Vejmelka and into the net.

Hayton notched his second goal of the game midway through the opening period with another top-shelf riser from the right circle.

“He’s always working on getting better and it’s great to see him have success. He’s always had it and he’s just going to continue to get better. He’s playing with more confidence,” Keller said about Hayton. “He’s making it easier for me to play with him.”

Nick Ritchie was able to find the 22-year-old Hayton on a cross-ice pass during a Coyotes power play to regain the lead.

“Our power play has done a good job of late and I think a lot of things are clicking,” Hayton said.

With 1:25 left, Reaves wrapped up an eventful first period with a goal on a tip in to tie things up again.

Minnesota took an early lead in the second on a breakaway goal by Matt Boldy, and Connor Dewar scored another for the Wild with 5:00 left in the period.

Ritchie added a goal of his own on a feed from Keller to keep the Coyotes in striking distance heading into the third.

Keller tied the game as Jack McBain found him streaking down the slot in the middle of the final frame, which eventually led to overtime.

Keller became the overtime hero by grinding home a rebound that snuck behind Gustavsson for the game winner and his third point of the night.

His assist on Ritchie’s goal gave Keller 200 assists for his career.

“Whoever I’m playing with has helped me out tremendously,” Keller said.

WE’RE GOING STREAKING

Both teams came into the game on significant point streaks. The Coyotes were riding a four-game point streak and the Wild entered the game on a season-long 12-game point streak.

Both teams extended their runs with the overtime bonus awarded to the home side.

The Coyotes season-long point streak was nine Jan. 26 to Feb. 19.

UP NEXT

The Coyotes plug along with the second contest of a four-game homestand against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Arizona Coyotes

Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche skates against Lawson Crouse #67 of the Arizona Coyo...
Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes fall in overtime vs. Avalanche, Fischer exits with injury

The Colorado Avalanche beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Saturday in overtime after overcoming a 2-1 deficit.
2 days ago
FILE - Boston Pride Forward Jillian Dempsey scores against the Connecticut Whale in the first perio...
Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes to host PHF women’s hockey Isobel Cup championship

The Premier Hockey Federation is taking its Isobel Cup championship game to Mullett Arena in Tempe to close its eighth season.
2 days ago
Follow @AZSports...
Arizona Sports

D-backs could be 1st team impacted by Bally Sports ownership bankruptcy

The Arizona Diamondbacks could be one of the first teams impacted as Diamond Sports Group prepares to file for bankruptcy.
3 days ago
Arizona Coyotes goalie Ivan Prosvetov makes a save on Nashville Predators center Cody Glass (8) dur...
Associated Press

Ritchie scores in debut as Coyotes beat Predators 4-1

Brett Ritchie scored in his Arizona debut and the Coyotes beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Thursday night.
4 days ago
Steven Kampfer #54 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Washington Capitals at Little Caesar...
Arizona Sports

Coyotes acquire Steven Kampfer from Red Wings for future considerations

The Arizona Coyotes on Thursday acquired defenseman Steven Kampfer from the Detroit Red Wings and will assign him to the Tucson Roadrunners.
4 days ago
Nick Schmaltz #8 of the Arizona Coyotes celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal...
Alex Weiner

Arizona Coyotes jump on Blues with 4 goals in 3rd period to snap skid

The Arizona Coyotes scored four goals in the third period to bury the St. Louis Blues 6-2 at Mullett Arena on Tuesday night.
6 days ago
Hayton, Keller lead Coyotes over streaking Wild in overtime thriller