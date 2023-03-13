Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes’ Clayton Keller named NHL’s 1st Star of the Week

Mar 13, 2023, 10:49 AM
Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) flips the puck toward Calgary Flames goaltender Dan V...

Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) flips the puck toward Calgary Flames goaltender Dan Vladar during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. The Flames won 6-3. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Arizona Coyotes winger Clayton Keller was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Monday, the league announced.

It was an impressive week for the winger, who recorded four goals and five assists for nine points in four games played.

As a team, Arizona went 3-0-1 over that span.

Keller’s stellar week began with a three-point showing in the team’s 6-2 win over the St. Louis Blues last Thursday before a two-assist effort in a 4-1 victory against the Nashville Predators two days later.

RELATED STORIES

He continued his points streak with a goal in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday and wrapped his week with a two-goal, one-assist effort in a 5-4 win over the Minnesota Wild in overtime the following day.

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby (seven points) and the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Mitchell Marner (six) were selected as the week’s second and third stars, respectively.

Since the All-Star break, Keller is second in the NHL in points scored with 28. He’s helped the Coyotes secure points in 13 of the 17 games since returning to action.

Keller currently paces the Coyotes with 29 goals, 40 assists and 69 points this season.

The Coyotes are off Monday before returning to action against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. and can be heard on ESPN 620 AM.

Arizona Coyotes

Barrett Hayton #29 of the Arizona Coyotes celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a go...
Tom Kuebel

Hayton, Keller lead Coyotes over streaking Wild in overtime thriller

Barrett Hayton and Clayton Keller both scored twice to lead the Coyotes to a win over the Minnesota Wild in a game that had four fights.
1 day ago
Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche skates against Lawson Crouse #67 of the Arizona Coyo...
Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes fall in overtime vs. Avalanche, Fischer exits with injury

The Colorado Avalanche beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Saturday in overtime after overcoming a 2-1 deficit.
2 days ago
FILE - Boston Pride Forward Jillian Dempsey scores against the Connecticut Whale in the first perio...
Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes to host PHF women’s hockey Isobel Cup championship

The Premier Hockey Federation is taking its Isobel Cup championship game to Mullett Arena in Tempe to close its eighth season.
2 days ago
Follow @AZSports...
Arizona Sports

D-backs could be 1st team impacted by Bally Sports ownership bankruptcy

The Arizona Diamondbacks could be one of the first teams impacted as Diamond Sports Group prepares to file for bankruptcy.
3 days ago
Arizona Coyotes goalie Ivan Prosvetov makes a save on Nashville Predators center Cody Glass (8) dur...
Associated Press

Ritchie scores in debut as Coyotes beat Predators 4-1

Brett Ritchie scored in his Arizona debut and the Coyotes beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Thursday night.
4 days ago
Steven Kampfer #54 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Washington Capitals at Little Caesar...
Arizona Sports

Coyotes acquire Steven Kampfer from Red Wings for future considerations

The Arizona Coyotes on Thursday acquired defenseman Steven Kampfer from the Detroit Red Wings and will assign him to the Tucson Roadrunners.
4 days ago
Coyotes’ Clayton Keller named NHL’s 1st Star of the Week