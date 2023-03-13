Arizona Coyotes winger Clayton Keller was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Monday, the league announced.

It was an impressive week for the winger, who recorded four goals and five assists for nine points in four games played.

As a team, Arizona went 3-0-1 over that span.

Keller’s stellar week began with a three-point showing in the team’s 6-2 win over the St. Louis Blues last Thursday before a two-assist effort in a 4-1 victory against the Nashville Predators two days later.

He continued his points streak with a goal in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday and wrapped his week with a two-goal, one-assist effort in a 5-4 win over the Minnesota Wild in overtime the following day.

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby (seven points) and the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Mitchell Marner (six) were selected as the week’s second and third stars, respectively.

Since the All-Star break, Keller is second in the NHL in points scored with 28. He’s helped the Coyotes secure points in 13 of the 17 games since returning to action.

Keller currently paces the Coyotes with 29 goals, 40 assists and 69 points this season.

The Coyotes are off Monday before returning to action against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. and can be heard on ESPN 620 AM.

Follow @AZSports