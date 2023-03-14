The Arizona Cardinals are re-signing offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum to a two-year deal worth $5.15 million, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and KPRC’s Aaron Wilson.

The deal includes a $2.1 million signing bonus and has $3.26 million guaranteed. There is a $20,000-per-game active roster bonus and a $1.45 million play-time incentive for 2024, adds Wilson.

It might come as a mild surprise considering the coaching staff changes and Beachum’s honest comments on Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo last week about quarterback Kyler Murray having room to “grow up a little bit.”

Beachum, 33, was the only member of an injury-ravaged offensive line group to start all 17 games last season.

He joined the Cardinals in 2020 after three years with the New York Jets. Since 2016, Beachum has started in at least 15 games in six of the last seven years and now has a career total of 147 starts.

Beachum is positioned to start at right tackle alongside left tackle D.J. Humphries for the fourth straight year, giving Arizona some much-needed continuity on the offensive line for 2023 given how different that unit will likely look.

Humphries and center Rodney Hudson were the only two starters under contract for next season heading into free agency, but Arizona reportedly expects Hudson to retire. Left guard Justin Pugh, right guard Will Hernandez and Beachum were all free agents. Guards Cody Ford and Max Garcia, plus centers Sean Harlow and Billy Price were also free agents.

Arizona used 11 other players for the four other spots on the offensive line that Beachum did not man in 2022.

Younger players like tackle Josh Jones and guard/center Lecitus Smith could step into bigger roles after they filled in for some of those injuries last year.

Jones made nine starts, giving Arizona three solid tackle candidates, while Smith got two starting nods.

