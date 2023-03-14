The U.S. men’s soccer team will play Mexico in an exhibition at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 19.

The Allstate Continental Clásico match announced Tuesday is not on a FIFA fixture date, meaning many if not all Europe-based players will not be available, a group that includes most starters from last year’s World Cup roster.

The U.S., with its full player pool available, has CONCACAF Nations League matches at Grenada on March 24 and against El Salvador three days later at Orlando, Florida.

Mexico is at Suriname on March 23 and home against Jamaica three days later.

The game will air on TBS, Telemundo, Universo, HBO Max and Peacock.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring the Continental Clásico to our fans in partnership with Allstate,” U.S. soccer vice president of partnership marketing Kelly Higgins said in a release.

“The opportunity to build a platform that brings a world-class opponent to the United States each year will be another key step toward making soccer the preeminent sport in our country, and kicking off the event with one of the biggest rivalries in international soccer will no doubt present a unique opportunity for us to engage avid, casual, and multicultural soccer fans alike.”

The new annual event will feature the United States hosting an opponent from North, Central or South America.

The United States National Team has won three straight against Mexico on U.S. soil since 2021.

Sales for U.S. Soccer Insider members go on sale starting Wednesday. The general public can purchase tickets on Thursday, March 23.

Presale Schedule for USMNT vs. Mexico

Sales Schedule Presale Date & Local Start Time Circle Insiders Presale (Circle Insiders) Wednesday, March 15 | 1 p.m. EDT / 10 a.m. MST VIP Insiders Presale (VIP Insiders) Thursday, March 16 | 1 p.m. EDT / 10 a.m. MST Premium Insiders Presale (Premium & Premium Family Insiders) Friday, March 17 | 1 p.m. EDT / 10 a.m. MST Standard Insiders Presale (Standard Insiders) Tuesday, March 21 | 1 p.m. EDT / 10 a.m. MST Visa Presale (Visa cardholders only) Wednesday, March 22 | 1 p.m. EDT / 10 a.m. MST Public Sale Thursday, March 23 | 1 p.m. EDT / 10 a.m. MST

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

