Former Eagles LB Kyzir White signing with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are signing former Philadelphia Eagles inside linebacker Kyzir White to a two-year deal worth a maximum of $11 million, per The Score’s Jordan Schultz and ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss.

White tweeted a confirmation of the new contract.

White, 26, reunites with Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, who served as Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator the past two seasons.

The linebacker represents Arizona’s first known external free-agent signing of the offseason. Arizona has re-signed unrestricted free agent offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum, running back Corey Clement and kicker Matt Prater. Wide receiver Greg Dortch inked his one-year tender with the team.

In his lone season with the Eagles, White recorded 110 tackles, three of which were for losses, 1.5 sacks, seven passes defensed and three QB hits in 17 games played (eight starts).

Before his time in Philadelphia, the LB racked up 144 tackles (eighth among NFL defenders), two interceptions and seven passes defensed with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021.

Per Pro Football Focus, White lined up as an inside linebacker 421 times last season and worked on the outside for 76 snaps. The 6-foot-2, 234-pounder also saw 92 reps as a slot corner.

Drafted as a safety in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Chargers, White made the switch to linebacker, recording an interception and two passes defensed to go along with 17 tackles in three games played (three starts) his rookie season.

And given White recorded just 71 snaps as Philadelphia’s middle linebacker last season, he figures to slide in alongside Collins in the middle of the defense.

He joins a linebackers room that features starting MIKE backer Zaven Collins and the versatile Isaiah Simmons, whose position in coordinator Nick Rallis’ defense remains up in the air as the new coaching staff continues its evaluation of the roster.

Speaking of Simmons, the Cardinals’ upcoming decision on whether or not to pick up the linebacker’s fifth-year option will say a lot about his future in the desert — just as it did when the team opted against picking up Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick’s option back in 2020. Reddick went on to play for the Carolina Panthers in 2021 before joining Philadelphia this past season.

The Cardinals have until May 2 to decide on Simmons.

He’s coming off a season that included 99 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions, seven passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 17 games.

