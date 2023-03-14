Rio Gomez debuts at World Baseball Classic as late father Pedro foresaw

Rio Gomez making his World Baseball Classic debut for Colombia on Tuesday held the on-paper significance: A Desert Vista High School product who went to play college ball for the Arizona Wildcats got to play in the ballpark he grew up attending.

But the importance that Tuesday held went way beyond a return to Chase Field.

His late father, former ESPN and Arizona Republic baseball reporter Pedro Gomez, had told Colombia pitching coach Walter Miranda in 2017 that his son would play in the next iteration of the World Baseball Classic.

The Athletic’s Zach Buchanan included Gomez’s foresight in a profile of Rio Gomez’s baseball journey and the impact his father had on it leading into the WBC.

It was the spring of 2017, and Pedro was covering the World Baseball Classic in Miami. One day, he saw Colombia pitching coach Walter Miranda. “My son is going to play for you guys in the next one,” Pedro told him. Miranda, who also coached in the minors with the Red Sox, wrote that off as typical sports dad bravado. Boston drafted Rio that summer, and Miranda didn’t put two and two together until he saw father and son talking the next spring. Over the last six years, Miranda has watched Rio blossom into a professional. Colombia named him to its roster in January. “That was his dad’s wish from his heart,” Miranda marvels. Pedro was right.

So when Gomez took the mound Tuesday, there were emotions abound.

What a moment. 🙌 Rio Gomez, son of the late Pedro Gomez, takes the mound for Team Colombia 💙🇨🇴 @jonmorosi pic.twitter.com/BVsCKDOCxe — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 14, 2023

So wholesome. ❤️🇨🇴 Rio Gomez pitches a scoreless inning in his WBC debut with his mother in attendance 👏🥹 pic.twitter.com/zzZO2waDHn — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 14, 2023

MLB reporters who had worked shoulder-to-shoulder alongside Pedro Gomez could not bring anything impartial to the moment.

Rio Gomez is pitching in the @WBCBaseball, at Chase Field, and I'm reporting with a tear in my eye. Sandi Gomez is here at the ballpark, and our dear friend Pedro is watching with pride from above. ❤️ @MLBONFOX @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) March 14, 2023

Rio Gomez is in and they’re talking about Pedro and… wow, I’m choked up pic.twitter.com/9fWWxZSQu0 — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) March 14, 2023

Rio Gomez: ‘I know my dad is here watching.’ https://t.co/yWtyrXQITc — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 14, 2023

Impossible to watch this happening with dry eyes. Rio Gomez pitching in the World Baseball Classic in his hometown. A clean 6th inning punctuated by a swinging strikeout for the third out. pic.twitter.com/gOTqvzeqlg — Bob Ley (@BobLeyESPN) March 14, 2023

Gomez went 1.1 innings in relief with two strikeouts, a walk and no runs allowed against Canada.

Follow @AZSports