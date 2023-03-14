Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Rio Gomez debuts at World Baseball Classic as late father Pedro foresaw

Mar 14, 2023, 3:01 PM
Pitcher Rio Gomez #29 of Team Colombia gestures as he leaves the game against Team Canada during th...
Pitcher Rio Gomez #29 of Team Colombia gestures as he leaves the game against Team Canada during the seventh inning of the World Baseball Classic Pool C game at Chase Field on March 14, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Rio Gomez making his World Baseball Classic debut for Colombia on Tuesday held the on-paper significance: A Desert Vista High School product who went to play college ball for the Arizona Wildcats got to play in the ballpark he grew up attending.

But the importance that Tuesday held went way beyond a return to Chase Field.

RELATED STORIES

His late father, former ESPN and Arizona Republic baseball reporter Pedro Gomez, had told Colombia pitching coach Walter Miranda in 2017 that his son would play in the next iteration of the World Baseball Classic.

The Athletic’s Zach Buchanan included Gomez’s foresight in a profile of Rio Gomez’s baseball journey and the impact his father had on it leading into the WBC.

It was the spring of 2017, and Pedro was covering the World Baseball Classic in Miami. One day, he saw Colombia pitching coach Walter Miranda. “My son is going to play for you guys in the next one,” Pedro told him. Miranda, who also coached in the minors with the Red Sox, wrote that off as typical sports dad bravado. Boston drafted Rio that summer, and Miranda didn’t put two and two together until he saw father and son talking the next spring.

Over the last six years, Miranda has watched Rio blossom into a professional. Colombia named him to its roster in January. “That was his dad’s wish from his heart,” Miranda marvels. Pedro was right.

So when Gomez took the mound Tuesday, there were emotions abound.

MLB reporters who had worked shoulder-to-shoulder alongside Pedro Gomez could not bring anything impartial to the moment.

 

Gomez went 1.1 innings in relief with two strikeouts, a walk and no runs allowed against Canada.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Dominic Fletcher fields a ball during an MLB spring training bas...
Arizona Sports

D-backs option Dominic Fletcher, Justin Martinez to Triple-A Reno

The D-backs have optioned OF Dominic Fletcher and P Justin Martinez to the Triple-A Reno Aces, the team announced Tuesday.
18 hours ago
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions during an MLB owner's meeting at t...
Arizona Sports

MLB could offer free streaming if it takes TV rights from Bally Sports

MLB will aim for fans to stream games for free if Diamond Sports Group, which operates Bally Sports TV stations, loses its rights.
2 days ago
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll (Arizona Sports/Alex Weiner)...
Alex Weiner

Trust goes both ways for D-backs, Corbin Carroll with contract extension

Corbin Carroll and general manager Mike Hazen told reporters on Sunday that trust between player and the Diamondbacks led to the agreement
2 days ago
Joey Meneses #32 of Team Mexico flips his bat after hitting a three-run home run against Team USA d...
Alex Weiner

Team Mexico, fans electrify Chase Field in World Baseball Classic win over US

Team Mexico blew away Team USA in front of a rocking sold-out crowd at Chase Field in the World Baseball Classic.
2 days ago
Brandon Pfaadt #90 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches in the first inning against the Cincinnati R...
Alex Weiner

D-backs No. 5 starter contenders showing flashes, growing pains, Lovullo says

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo told Arizona Sports' Burns & Gambo that no decisions have been made regarding the final spot in the starting 5.
3 days ago
Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks takes the field during the first inning against the C...
Alex Weiner

D-backs OF Corbin Carroll’s 8-year extension the 1st of its kind

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll has 32 MLB games of experience and 38 days of service time entering 2023.
4 days ago
Rio Gomez debuts at World Baseball Classic as late father Pedro foresaw