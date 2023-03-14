Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

D-backs option Dominic Fletcher, Justin Martinez to Triple-A Reno

Mar 14, 2023, 3:36 PM
Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Dominic Fletcher fields a ball during an MLB spring training bas...

Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Dominic Fletcher fields a ball during an MLB spring training baseball practice, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(AP Photo/Matt York)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

The Arizona Diamondbacks have optioned outfielder Dominic Fletcher and right-handed pitcher Justin Martinez to the Triple-A Reno Aces, the team announced Tuesday.

Additionally, Arizona assigned outfielder Dominic Canzone and left-handed pitcher Tyler Gilbert to minor league camp.

Across four games this spring, Fletcher recorded one hit and one run scored. He averaged .200 with an OPS of .500.

In 101 games played with the Aces last season (449 plate appearances), Fletcher recorded 119 hits to go along with 38 RBIs, six stolen bases and 42 walks to 88 strikeouts. He hit .301 with a .820 OPS and registered five home runs.

Before his stint with the Aces, Fletcher spent 32 games (142 plate appearances) with the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles in 2022 where he recorded 44 hits, 34 RBIs and 13 walks to 25 strikeouts.

Martinez went 1-0 this spring across five games played, posting a 5.79 ERA.

The pitcher saw the majority of his games played last season with the High-A Hillsboro Hops. Posting a 1-2 record in 13 outings (27 innings pitched), Martinez sported a 2.67 ERA to go along with a 1.296 WHIP. He also picked up a save.

Canzone heads to the minor league camp after playing in 23 games this spring training. He registered six hits, four of which were doubles, seven RBIs and one walk to six strikeouts. He averaged .240 with a OPS of .816.

Gilbert played in three games this spring, going 0-1 with a 16.88 ERA over 5.1 innings pitched.

With the moves, the D-backs have 51 players currently in camp.

