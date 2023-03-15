The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed offensive lineman Will Hernandez to a two-year deal, the team announced Wednesday.

Additionally, Arizona re-signed linebacker and special teams ace Ezekiel Turner to a one-year contract.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday that Hernandez’s deal is worth $9 million.

Hernandez, entering his sixth NFL campaign, joined the Cardinals last offseason on a one-year deal and won the starting right guard job.

The 2018 second-round pick started 13 games last season, playing 91% of available offensive snaps. He did not play a down at any position other than right guard, but he has experience on the left side from his days with the New York Giants (2018-21).

The 27-year-old missed Weeks 10-13 with a pectoral injury but returned to start the final four games of the regular season.

Hernandez was on injured reserve during Arizona’s Monday Night Football game in Mexico City, but he led the team out of the tunnel with the Mexican flag, a way for him to honor his heritage.

The right side of the line from a year ago is intact, as the Cardinals announced on Tuesday they agreed to terms with right tackle Kelvin Beachum on a two-year deal after he started every game in 2022.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries remains on the team, and younger players Josh Jones and Lecitus Smith are options for roles next year.

Center Rodney Hudson is reportedly expected to retire, and left guard Justin Pugh is a free agent.

Turner returns after playing in 15 games last season, recording 22 tackles, three of which were for losses, and a forced fumble.

Follow @alexjweiner