Cardinals retain veteran guard Will Hernandez on 2-year deal, reports say

Mar 14, 2023, 5:51 PM
Will Hernandez #76 of the Arizona Cardinals runs out during introductions against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on October 9, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
The Arizona Cardinals and guard Will Hernandez agreed to terms on a two-year contract, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the deal is worth $9 million.

Hernandez, entering his sixth NFL campaign, joined the Cardinals last offseason on a one-year deal and won the starting right guard job.

The 2018 second-round pick started 13 games last season, playing 91% of available offensive snaps. He did not play a down at any position other than right guard, but he has experience on the left side from his days with the New York Giants (2018-21).

The 27-year-old missed Weeks 10-13 with a pectoral injury but returned to start the final four games of the regular season.

Hernandez was on injured reserve during Arizona’s Monday Night Football game in Mexico City, but he led the team out of the tunnel with the Mexican flag, a way for him to honor his heritage.

