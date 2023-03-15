Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig had to pick up his tooth off the floor after taking a Giannis Antetokounmpo arm to the face against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

Craig went down after Antetokounmpo knocked into him on a fast break as the Suns forward cut him off in the third quarter.

Torrey Craig lost a tooth on this play after colliding with Giannis 😳 pic.twitter.com/bj9tSsoJcT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 15, 2023

The defender fell back and stayed down, holding his face.

He spat his tooth out before retrieving it and receiving assistance from the training staff after the Suns called timeout.

Antetokounmpo checked in on him, and Craig returned to the huddle.

He stayed in the game after the timeout.

It was not the first time on Tuesday that Craig took contact from the two-time MVP.

Early on, Craig was called for a blocking foul after Antetokounmpo ran into him on a drive.

This was called a defensive foul on Torrey Craig. Some players play by their own rules pic.twitter.com/PbnL9wg1OO — Suns Report (@TheSunsReport) March 15, 2023

Craig rejected Antetokounmpo in the second quarter for a bit of revenge.

Torrey Craig met Giannis at the top ❌ pic.twitter.com/bGEUCQVun6 — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) March 15, 2023

Craig is a gritty player who has built a reputation as a stopper. Perhaps the lost tooth will help him with that image, an NHL enforcer type.

The Suns fell to the Bucks, 116-104

