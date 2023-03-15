Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Torrey Craig loses tooth after taking shot from Giannis Antetokounmpo

Mar 14, 2023, 9:11 PM | Updated: 10:04 pm
(Bally Sports Arizona screenshot)
(Bally Sports Arizona screenshot)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig had to pick up his tooth off the floor after taking a Giannis Antetokounmpo arm to the face against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

Craig went down after Antetokounmpo knocked into him on a fast break as the Suns forward cut him off in the third quarter.

The defender fell back and stayed down, holding his face.

He spat his tooth out before retrieving it and receiving assistance from the training staff after the Suns called timeout.

Antetokounmpo checked in on him, and Craig returned to the huddle.

He stayed in the game after the timeout.

It was not the first time on Tuesday that Craig took contact from the two-time MVP.

Early on, Craig was called for a blocking foul after Antetokounmpo ran into him on a drive.

Craig rejected Antetokounmpo in the second quarter for a bit of revenge.

Craig is a gritty player who has built a reputation as a stopper. Perhaps the lost tooth will help him with that image, an NHL enforcer type.

The Suns fell to the Bucks, 116-104

Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 14: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball against Jae Crowd...
Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns’ comeback loses steam late in loss to Bucks

The Phoenix Suns' margin for error just isn't much without Kevin Durant and they aren't playing well enough right now to win through it.
1 day ago
Jae Crowder #99 of the Milwaukee Bucks takes the court for player introductions prior to a game aga...
Kellan Olson

Jae Crowder receives some cheers, boos from Suns fans in Phoenix return

It was a mixed reception for Jae Crowder when he returned to Footprint Center for the first time since the Phoenix Suns traded him.
1 day ago
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (2) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) walk down the co...
Kevin Zimmerman

Suns still have unsettled Western Conference tiebreakers

Ten of the Phoenix Suns' 14 remaining games are against teams jumbled in the Western Conference playoff race.
1 day ago
Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors shoots a three-point basket over Josh Okogie #2 of t...
Kellan Olson

Splash Brothers tidal wave overwhelms Suns early in loss to Warriors

An outstanding first-quarter haymaker from the Warriors' Splash Brothers put the Suns in an early hole on Monday.
2 days ago
Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns celebrates with his head coach Monty Williams as the Suns play...
Kellan Olson

Kevin Durant’s deep connection to Prince George’s County shines with Suns

Kevin Durant comes to the Phoenix Suns and will have two bonds from back home, Prince George's County, helping him assimilate.
2 days ago
Phoenix Suns' Josh Okogie (2) hams it up after making a 3-pointer against the Indiana Pacers during...
Wills Rice

Suns wing Josh Okogie went through many emotions at NBA trade deadline

Josh Okogie said Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges were the first to people to help him get acclimated to the Valley when he signed in Phoenix.
1 day ago
Suns’ Torrey Craig loses tooth after taking shot from Giannis Antetokounmpo