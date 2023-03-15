Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Suns reportedly adding Madkins as VP of personnel evaluation, assistant GM

Mar 15, 2023, 9:03 AM
The Phoenix Suns have agreed to hire long-time NBA evaluator Gerald Madkins to join their front office, reports Andscape’s Marc J. Spears.

Madkins will serve as vice president of personnel evaluation and assistant general manager. He’s the second significant reported front office addition since new owner Mat Ishbia took control of the team in February.

Madkins, a UCLA product, had two stints in the NBA around a career in the Continental Basketball Association and overseas. He brings extensive experience to the James Jones-led front office.

He has served as scout, director of basketball operations, assistant GM, and vice president of player personnel and other roles for several NBA teams.

Madkins has worked for the Seattle SuperSonics (2007-08), Houston Rockets (2008-10), New Orleans Hornets (2010-12), Los Angles Clippers (2012-17) and New York Knicks (2017-20).

He played college basketball at UCLA (1987-1992) and after his playing career was an assistant coach for California State University Stanislaus and the Bruins.

Phoenix has not publicly announced the Madkins hire, nor the reported addition of CEO Josh Bartelstein, who is to oversee both the business and basketball operations alongside Ishbia.

Jones, the president of basketball operations and general manager, will continue to directly report to Ishbia, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to the Suns’ staff directory updated after Ishbia’s official takeover from former owner Robert Sarver in February, the basketball division below Jones also includes: assistant GM and vice president Morgan Cato, assistant GM Trevor Bukstein, VP of basketball strategy and evaluation Ryan Resch and director of basketball operations Jeff Feld.

