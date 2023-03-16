Josh Doan will hang up his collegiate skates with the Arizona State Sun Devils and start his NHL journey with the Arizona Coyotes.

The son of former Coyotes captain Shane Doan has agreed to a three-year, entry-level deal, reports Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro. Doan will join the Tucson Roadrunners for his first pro game on Friday against the Calgary Wranglers at the Tucson Convention Center.

Doan played his last game for ASU on Saturday.

Originally selected with the 37th pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Coyotes, Doan has spent the last two seasons at ASU.

Doan netted 12 goals and 25 assists his freshman year (both third on the team during the 2021-22 season), and was subsequently named the Sun Devils’ captain for his sophomore season.

From a personal and team standpoint, Doan’s second season was more up-and-down. It was filled with point streaks, injury and inconsistent play that led to an 18-21 record for Sun Devil Hockey. Doan still finished the season with 16 goals and 22 assists in 39 games and scored the first goal in Mullett Arena history.

Doan was born in Scottsdale and raised in the Valley. He is the highest NHL-drafted Sun Devil in the history of the program.

When Doan committed to Arizona State, there was a strong belief that he would stay there for at least three seasons but two strong colligate seasons were enough for Doan to take the next step.