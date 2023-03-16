Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals hiring Blaine Gautier through Bill Bidwill Fellowship program

Mar 16, 2023
Quarterback Blaine Gautier #17 of the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns looks to throw a pass against the San Diego State Aztecs during R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 17, 2011 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals have hired Blaine Gautier through the Bill Bidwill Fellowship program, the team announced Thursday.

The fellowship program, which was established in 2015, is “designed to increase diversity and create additional opportunities to gain coaching experience at the highest level.”

The addition marks the fellowship’s sixth participant, following in the footsteps of Levon Kirkland (2015-16), Terry Allen (2017-18), Don Shumpert (2019), Jordan Hogan (2020-21) and Corey Senger (2022).

Senger currently serves as the Cardinals’ offensive quality control coach under first-year coordinator Drew Petzing.

Gautier joins Arizona’s coaching ranks after serving as the associate director of player personnel for the Baylor Bears in 2022.

Before his time with the Bears, Gautier spent last offseason as an offensive analyst with the Michigan State Spartans after coaching wide receivers at McNeese State from 2020-21.

He also worked as an offensive analyst for LSU from 2015-19 and served on the team’s 2019 national championship team.

Ahead of his coaching career, Gautier played quarterback at Louisiana from 2009-12, recording 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns to go along with 883 rushing yards and 12 more scores.

Gautier is among 16 new additions to first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon’s staff tasked with helping rebuild the Cardinals back to relevancy following a 4-13 finish that led to the firing of coach Kliff Kingsbury.

