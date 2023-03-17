An outspoken Phoenix Suns fan provided tickets to a boy who had dealt with bullying at school and his mother for Thursday’s game against the Orlando Magic.

Andrew Leezus, who has over 20,000 Twitter followers, posted a tickets giveaway contest on Wednesday, asking people to comment whom they would bring to the game and why.

An account with the name “Mrs. Devona” responded with a photo of three children, saying they’ve never been to a Suns game and the oldest has had a difficult time at school with bullying. The post said he had been pulled out of high school because of it, and it would be nice to take him.

Surprise him! And let him know to not let bullies get to him. He looks like a cool kid and is a Suns fan so he’s cooler! DM me! He’s going to the game tomorrow https://t.co/msupQ5r5Xf — andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) March 16, 2023

On Thursday, Mrs. Devona posted a video of her son, Shawn, finding out he was going to the game.

I’m not kidding man this made me tear up. 🥲❤️ wow https://t.co/nm3kXNA6yY — andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) March 16, 2023

“Oh my goodness, seriously?” he said in the video. “Oh my goodness, we’re going to the Suns game!”

The two made it to Footprint Center with Shawn decked out in his Suns attire, but there was another surprise waiting for him. Leezus tweeted that he wanted to make Thursday the best night of Shawn’s life.

Thanks again @AndrewLeezus and actually the rest of suns nation. You all have been awesome. pic.twitter.com/e6QaxrhVHO — Mrs. Devona💜🧡🤍❤️🧡🖤 (@DevNa79) March 17, 2023

He got to meet Suns star Devin Booker while he was on the floor for warmups, and Booker took a photo with Shawn and his mother.

“I am born and raised in Phoenix,” Leezus tweeted. “I’m in tears right now. I see a young Suns fan and I see myself. I can’t believe how amazing this community is. I want to try my best to keep giving back.”

