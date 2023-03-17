Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Arizona women beat WVU to open their NCAA Tournament

Mar 17, 2023, 1:12 PM
Head coach Adia Barnes of the Arizona Wildcats instructs her team during the game against the USC T...
Head coach Adia Barnes of the Arizona Wildcats instructs her team during the game against the USC Trojans at McKale Center on February 26, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)
(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Cate Reese scored 25 points and Esmery Martinez had a double-double against her former team, helping seventh-seeded Arizona to a 75-62 victory over 10th-seeded West Virginia in the women’s NCAA Tournament on Friday.

The Wildcats (22-9) started fast and never trailed, and will next play the winner of Friday’s Maryland-Holy Cross game. Arizona entered the tournament on a three-game losing streak, but had a couple weeks off before this matchup.

The Wildcats seemed refreshed early on, shooting 72% from the field in the first quarter. West Virginia was holding opponents to 61 points per game this season, but Arizona looked ready to breeze past that after just one quarter and a 28-17 lead.

RELATED STORIES

The Mountaineers (19-12) eventually settled in. It was a seven-point game at halftime, and Arizona’s lead was down to three early in the third. Wildcats guard Shaina Pellington picked up her third and fourth fouls a few seconds apart in the third, but after two free throws by West Virginia made it 42-39, Arizona eventually pulled away again.

It was 61-51 after a foul-filled third quarter, and then the Wildcats scored the first seven points of the fourth. It was 68-57 when Pellington finally returned; she finished with 18 points.

Martinez, who played three seasons at West Virginia before transferring to Arizona, had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

JJ Quinerly led West Virginia with 19 points.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: Coach Dawn Plitzuweit guided South Dakota to the Sweet 16 last year, but a run like that didn’t materialize with the Mountaineers. They were playing catch-up from the start.

Arizona: The Wildcats were in the national title game two seasons ago, so a No. 7 seed isn’t exactly what they had in mind, but they were able to impose their will offensively for long enough to win comfortably in this one.

UP NEXT

Arizona lost at home in the second round last year to North Carolina. Now there’s a good chance the Wildcats will be playing a road game if Maryland beats Holy Cross.

Arizona Basketball

Fairleigh Dickinson guard Grant Singleton (4) celebrates after a basket against Purdue in the secon...
Associated Press

Fairleigh Dickinson shocks No. 1 seed Purdue in NCAA Tournament

Fairleigh Dickinson became the second No. 16 seed in history to win an NCAA Tournament game, stunning top-seeded Purdue 63-58.
19 hours ago
Ryan Langborg #3 of the Princeton Tigers blocks a shot by Courtney Ramey #0 of the Arizona Wildcats...
Arizona Sports

Arizona basketball’s Tommy Lloyd disappointed by late-game execution in loss to Princeton

No. 2 seed Arizona had plenty of opportunities to close out their No. 15 seed counterparts but did not execute vs. Princeton.
19 hours ago
Oumar Ballo #11 of the Arizona Wildcats reacts as the Princeton Tigers celebrate after defeating th...
Arizona Sports

Reactions pour in after Princeton’s upset of Arizona in NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament trend of a No. 15 seed knocking off a No. 2 seed in the first round continued in 2023, much to the Arizona's chagrin.
2 days ago
Oumar Ballo #11 of the Arizona Wildcats shoots the ball against Matt Allocco #14 of the Princeton T...
Arizona Sports

No. 2 seed Arizona upset by Princeton in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

No. 15 seed Princeton upset the No. 2 seed Arizona in the NCAA Tournament's first-round on Thursday.
2 days ago
Furman forward Tyrese Hughey (15) and forward Alex Williams, right, celebrate their win against Vir...
Arizona Sports

Furman tips off madness by forced TO, go-ahead 3 to beat Virginia

It only took until the second game of the NCAA Tournament's first round to give us a wild March moment in 2023.
2 days ago
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the National Governors Association in the East Roo...
Arizona Sports

Bracket busted: President Biden picked Arizona Wildcats to go all the way

President Joe Biden submitted his NCAA Tournament brackets, and he liked what the Arizona Wildcats have going for them before their loss.
2 days ago
Arizona women beat WVU to open their NCAA Tournament