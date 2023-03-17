Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Corbin Martin is expected to start the year on the 60-day injured list with a lat tear in his right shoulder, per Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

“We’re talking months instead of weeks. We hate that that’s happened,” manager Torey Lovullo told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo on Friday. “We’re still hunting the second opinions but there’s a lat tear there. That’s the original opinion. … Very unfortunate for him. What I told him on the phone yesterday is that he was out there competing at a high level.

“There’s no shame in what he did. He got hurt doing something that he prepared to do for a long time. He was doing it at a very high level. He just got hurt, he got injured. Couldn’t prevent that. We’re going to get that second opinion but no matter what, we feel like it’s going to be a long road to recovery and he’ll get back out there as soon as possible.”

The news comes after Martin left Wednesday’s game with an apparent arm injury.

In five games this spring (5.5 innings pitched), Martin sported a 3.18 ERA after allowing two earned runs on six hits and two walks to nine strikeouts. This past season, Martin played in seven games (two starts), going 0-1 with a 4.84 ERA and 1.657 WHIP.

He’s the latest reliever expected to be placed on the IL following the report that Mark Melancon is likely headed to the 60-day injured list on Thursday.

They are a couple of tough losses Lovullo and the D-backs must weather early on in the season.

They also represent a pair of opportunities for those looking to make their way up the depth chart.

“What it means is it’s time for somebody to step up,” Lovullo said. “I’m looking for people to go out there and execute at a high level, get outs and say, ‘Here’s my chance, here’s my opportunity’ by blocking out everything other than going out and doing the best they possibly can.

“We have some unbelievable candidates in camp … but I don’t want them to say, ‘Look, I got this team made.’ I want them to go out and earn it.”

