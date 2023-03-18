Grand Canyon falls to Gonzaga in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

It was a formidable effort from 14th-seeded Grand Canyon but it fell to third-seeded Gonzaga 82-70 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

GCU was very much in the game in the first half. It went on a 23-7 run to lead by six midway through the opening period and only trailed by four at halftime. But then the Bulldogs produced a 24-6 spurt in the first 10 minutes of the second half to go up 22 and they cruised from there.

It was a surprising tournament berth for the Antelopes in more ways than one. They finished sixth in the Western Athletic Conference at a record of 10-7. A fair bit of that had to do with losing the Preseason WAC Player of the Year, as guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. tore his ACL in January.

Despite that, Grand Canyon went on to win the WAC Tournament. That included wins over Seattle, Sam Houston State and Southern Utah, three teams ranked ahead of them in the regular season standings.

GCU was making its second NCAA Tournament appearance in the last three years since head coach Bryce Drew took over in 2020. That included the program’s first-ever nod in 2021 when it lost to second-seeded Iowa.

