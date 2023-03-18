Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY

Grand Canyon falls to Gonzaga in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

Mar 17, 2023, 6:41 PM
Rayshon Harrison #0 of the Grand Canyon Antelopes passes the ball against Malachi Smith #13 of the ...
Rayshon Harrison #0 of the Grand Canyon Antelopes passes the ball against Malachi Smith #13 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Ball Arena on March 17, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Kellan Olson's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

It was a formidable effort from 14th-seeded Grand Canyon but it fell to third-seeded Gonzaga 82-70 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

GCU was very much in the game in the first half. It went on a 23-7 run to lead by six midway through the opening period and only trailed by four at halftime. But then the Bulldogs produced a 24-6 spurt in the first 10 minutes of the second half to go up 22 and they cruised from there.

It was a surprising tournament berth for the Antelopes in more ways than one. They finished sixth in the Western Athletic Conference at a record of 10-7. A fair bit of that had to do with losing the Preseason WAC Player of the Year, as guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. tore his ACL in January.

RELATED STORIES

Despite that, Grand Canyon went on to win the WAC Tournament. That included wins over Seattle, Sam Houston State and Southern Utah, three teams ranked ahead of them in the regular season standings.

GCU was making its second NCAA Tournament appearance in the last three years since head coach Bryce Drew took over in 2020. That included the program’s first-ever nod in 2021 when it lost to second-seeded Iowa.

Grand Canyon University

Fairleigh Dickinson guard Grant Singleton (4) celebrates after a basket against Purdue in the secon...
Associated Press

Fairleigh Dickinson shocks No. 1 seed Purdue in NCAA Tournament

Fairleigh Dickinson became the second No. 16 seed in history to win an NCAA Tournament game, stunning top-seeded Purdue 63-58.
19 hours ago
Grand Canyon Antelopes head coach Bryce Drew looks on during the college basketball game between th...
Kellan Olson

What is the recipe for a potential Grand Canyon upset over Gonzaga?

A few key statistics to keep an eye on for Grand Canyon against Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament on Friday.
2 days ago
Furman forward Tyrese Hughey (15) and forward Alex Williams, right, celebrate their win against Vir...
Arizona Sports

Furman tips off madness by forced TO, go-ahead 3 to beat Virginia

It only took until the second game of the NCAA Tournament's first round to give us a wild March moment in 2023.
2 days ago
Head coach Bryce Drew of the Grand Canyon Antelopes gestures during the second half of the game aga...
Arizona Sports

GCU to practice in Baylor gear after airline doesn’t deliver luggage

Not seeing your luggage arrive to your destination following a day of flying is a feeling not many want fresh into their trip.
3 days ago
(Twitter Photo/@SunDevilHoops)...
Arizona Sports

Splashdown: Arizona schools react to NCAA Tournament bracket reveal

Three squads from Arizona are headed to the NCAA Tournament, with Arizona State dealing with the most drama on Selection Sunday.
6 days ago
The Grand Canyon Antelopes bench celebrates a basket in the final seconds of the game against the S...
Wills Rice

GCU gets No. 14 seed in West Region at Big Dance, to play No. 3 Gonzaga

Grand Canyon hoops was given a No. 14 seed in the West region and will square off against No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs.
6 days ago
Grand Canyon falls to Gonzaga in 1st round of NCAA Tournament