ASU throws down 2 spectacular dunks vs. TCU in NCAA Tournament

Arguably the best highlight of the NCAA Tournament thus far came via the Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday.

In a first round matchup with Texas Christian, ASU guard Frankie Collins drove to the basket with bad intentions and threw down one of the best poster dunks in tourney history.

Just three possessions later, Sun Devils wing Devan Cambridge got a runout and one-upped his teammate with a nasty reverse windmill.

His brother, Desmond, got an uncontested layup in transition 23 seconds later, capping off an 8-4 start to the second half for the Sun Devils.

Arizona State wound up falling to TCU 72-70 on a last-second game-winning floater for the Horned Frogs.

