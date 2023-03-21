Win tickets to the advance screening of ‘Air’

Close
Mar 21, 2023, 8:53 AM | Updated: 8:55 am
Enter down below for your chance to win tickets to a screening of the new Michael Jordan-inspired movie ‘Air’ on April 4th.

Synopsis:
From award-winning director Ben Affleck, AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time. AIR opens in theaters on April 5. For a further look at the movie you can watch the trailer here.

 

 

