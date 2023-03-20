The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned left-handed pitcher Tommy Henry to Triple-A Reno on Monday morning, whittling down their options to cement the backend of their starting rotation.

The D-backs’ rotation will likely include Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Madison Bumgarner and Zach Davies.

Henry’s assignment to Reno puts eyes on right-handed starters Drey Jameson and Ryne Nelson to fill the fifth spot as manager Torey Lovullo enters the home stretch of spring ball.

Through five spring games (four starts) and 16.1 frames, the 25-year-old Henry allowed 14 hits and 11 runs, 10 of which were earned. Henry allowed three home runs.

He struck out 18 but also walked nine batters.

Henry started nine games for Arizona last season. He went 3-4 with a 5.36 ERA and 1.45 WHIP.

The move of Henry to Triple-A leaves 39 players in major league camp.

As for the two remaining candidates to start in the Diamondbacks’ rotation, Nelson has made four appearances and allowed 16 hits and nine earned runs with 10 strikeouts and six walks in 9.2 innings.

Jameson has allowed 12 hits and eight earned runs with 12 strikeouts and three walks in 9.2 spring innings.

