Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort’s first pick of his Arizona tenure was Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. after a pair of draft-day trades on Thursday.

Arizona dealt No. 3 to the Houston Texans for No. 12 and more assets, including a 2024 first-rounder. The Cardinals used No. 12 and a second-rounder to move back up to No. 6 in a deal with the Detroit Lions.

The Cardinals entered the draft with eight at their disposal with five in Rounds 1-4. They had seven after the trade with Detroit but kept the deals coming, ending with nine selections and more picks in 2024

Arizona picked up an additional first-round pick and two third-round picks for next year.

Before the draft started, the Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles swapped third-round picks in a tampering settlement after Ossenfort contacted new head coach Jonathan Gannon following the NFC Championship Game, according to a joint statement.

Arizona went down from No. 66 to No. 94 but added a 2024 fifth-rounder.

A complete round-by-round rundown of Arizona’s draft picks in 2023:

Cardinals 2023 NFL Draft picks

First round:

– No. 6: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Second round:

– No. 41: EDGE BJ Ojulari, LSU

Third round:

– No. 72: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

– No. 94: WR Michael Wilson, Stanford

Fourth round:

– No. 122: OL Jon Gaines II, UCLA

Fifth round:

– No. 139: QB Clayton Tune, Houston

– No. 168: LB Owen Pappoe, Auburn

Sixth round:

– No. 180: CB Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville

– No. 213: (compensatory) Dante Stills, West Virginia

