Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Here are the 9 Arizona Cardinals’ NFL Draft selections in 2023

Apr 29, 2023, 5:00 PM | Updated: 5:32 pm

A general view as the Arizona Cardinals make their #1 overall draft pick during the first round of ...

A general view as the Arizona Cardinals make their #1 overall draft pick during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort’s first pick of his Arizona tenure was Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. after a pair of draft-day trades on Thursday.

Arizona dealt No. 3 to the Houston Texans for No. 12 and more assets, including a 2024 first-rounder. The Cardinals used No. 12 and a second-rounder to move back up to No. 6 in a deal with the Detroit Lions.

The Cardinals entered the draft with eight at their disposal with five in Rounds 1-4. They had seven after the trade with Detroit but kept the deals coming, ending with nine selections and more picks in 2024

RELATED STORIES

Arizona picked up an additional first-round pick and two third-round picks for next year.

Before the draft started, the Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles swapped third-round picks in a tampering settlement after Ossenfort contacted new head coach Jonathan Gannon following the NFC Championship Game, according to a joint statement.

Arizona went down from No. 66 to No. 94 but added a 2024 fifth-rounder.

A complete round-by-round rundown of Arizona’s draft picks in 2023:

Cardinals 2023 NFL Draft picks

First round:

– No. 6: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

RELATED STORIES

Second round:

– No. 41: EDGE BJ Ojulari, LSU

Third round:

– No. 72: CB Garrett Williams, Syracuse

– No. 94: WR Michael Wilson, Stanford

Fourth round:

– No. 122: OL Jon Gaines II, UCLA

Fifth round:

– No. 139: QB Clayton Tune, Houston

– No. 168: LB Owen Pappoe, Auburn

Sixth round:

– No. 180: CB Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville

– No. 213: (compensatory) Dante Stills, West Virginia

Cardinals Corner

Monti Ossenfort pleased with NFL Draft haul...

Tyler Drake

Monti Ossenfort pleased with haul from 1st NFL Draft as Cardinals’ GM

For Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort, the first NFL Draft in his new role was everything and more.

24 hours ago

Jim Lawrence, great-great uncle of Clayton Tune...

Tyler Drake

Clayton Tune latest Cardinals 2023 draft pick with family ties to franchise

Paris Johnson isn't the only 2023 Arizona Cardinals draft pick with prior family connections to the organization.

24 hours ago

Owner Michael Bidwill of the Arizona Cardinals talks during a press conference introducing new head...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals internal memo: Focused on improving culture amid misconduct allegations

The Cardinals said they are taking steps toward improving the work environment for employees through a series of internal listening sessions.

24 hours ago

(L-R) Paris Johnson Jr. poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected sixth overal...

Tyler Drake

Paris Johnson fun facts: Following dad to Cardinals, a journalism career and beef jerky

There is much more than just football when it comes to Arizona Cardinals rookie offensive lineman Paris Johnson.

2 days ago

Paris Johnson Jr. at NFL Draft...

Tyler Drake

Paris Johnson ready to be a sponge as he embarks on Cardinals career

Paris Johnson Jr. was confident he was going to be an Arizona Cardinal by the time the first round of the NFL Draft wrapped up on Thursday.

2 days ago

2023 NFL Draft Will Anderson...

Arizona Sports

Cardinals trade No. 3 NFL Draft pick to Texans, who pick Will Anderson

The Arizona Cardinals have dealt the third and No. 105 overall pick in the NFL Draft to the Houston Texans, who selected Will Anderson out of Alabama.

3 days ago

Here are the 9 Arizona Cardinals’ NFL Draft selections in 2023