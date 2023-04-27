Close
Here are the Arizona Cardinals’ NFL Draft selections in 2023

Apr 27, 2023, 4:30 PM | Updated: 6:50 pm

A general view as the Arizona Cardinals make their #1 overall draft pick during the first round of ...

A general view as the Arizona Cardinals make their #1 overall draft pick during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort’s first pick of his Arizona tenure was Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. after a pair of draft-day trades on Thursday.

Arizona dealt No. 3 to the Houston Texans for No. 12 and more assets, including a 2024 first-rounder. The Cardinals used No. 12 and a second-rounder to move back up to No. 6 in a deal with the Detroit Lions.

The Cardinals entered the draft with eight at their disposal with five in Rounds 1-4. They had seven after the trade with Detroit.

Before the draft started, the Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles swapped third-round picks in a tampering settlement after Ossenfort contacted new head coach Jonathan Gannon following the NFC Championship Game, according to a joint statement.

Arizona went down from No. 66 to No. 94 but added a 2024 fifth-rounder.

The team’s fifth-round pick was used in trade that brought over offensive lineman Cody Ford from the Buffalo Bills. Arizona’s seventh-rounder was sent to the Las Vegas Raiders for cornerback Trayvon Mullen.

Both moves were made under former general manager Steve Keim, who has since resigned from the team.

A complete round-by-round rundown of Arizona’s draft picks in 2023:

Cardinals 2023 NFL Draft picks

First round:

– No. 6: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Second round:

– No. 33

Third round:

– No. 81

– No. 94

– No. 96 (compensatory)

Sixth round:

– No. 180
– No. 213 (compensatory)

