Here are the Arizona Cardinals’ NFL Draft selections in 2023
Apr 27, 2023, 4:30 PM | Updated: 6:50 pm
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort’s first pick of his Arizona tenure was Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. after a pair of draft-day trades on Thursday.
Arizona dealt No. 3 to the Houston Texans for No. 12 and more assets, including a 2024 first-rounder. The Cardinals used No. 12 and a second-rounder to move back up to No. 6 in a deal with the Detroit Lions.
The Cardinals entered the draft with eight at their disposal with five in Rounds 1-4. They had seven after the trade with Detroit.
Before the draft started, the Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles swapped third-round picks in a tampering settlement after Ossenfort contacted new head coach Jonathan Gannon following the NFC Championship Game, according to a joint statement.
Arizona went down from No. 66 to No. 94 but added a 2024 fifth-rounder.
The team’s fifth-round pick was used in trade that brought over offensive lineman Cody Ford from the Buffalo Bills. Arizona’s seventh-rounder was sent to the Las Vegas Raiders for cornerback Trayvon Mullen.
Both moves were made under former general manager Steve Keim, who has since resigned from the team.
A complete round-by-round rundown of Arizona’s draft picks in 2023:
Cardinals 2023 NFL Draft picks
First round:
– No. 6: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
Second round:
– No. 33
Third round:
– No. 81
– No. 94
– No. 96 (compensatory)
Sixth round:
– No. 180
– No. 213 (compensatory)