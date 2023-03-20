Close
CARDINALS CORNER

Here is where the Cardinals own draft picks in 2023

Mar 20, 2023, 4:00 PM
A general view as the Arizona Cardinals make their #1 overall draft pick during the first round of ...
A general view as the Arizona Cardinals make their #1 overall draft pick during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

It won’t be long until first-year general manager Monti Ossenfort and the Arizona Cardinals are on the clock at the 2023 NFL Draft this April.

Garnering the No. 3 overall pick from their 2022 record, Arizona has quite the decision to make when it comes down how to use it.

But while it’s one of the most talked about draft spots this offseason, it’s far from the only one the Cardinals hold in 2023.

Following the doling out of a trio of compensatory draft picks earlier this month, the Cardinals have eight at their disposal after already owning five in Rounds 1-4 and 6.

The team’s fifth-round pick was used in trade that brought over offensive lineman Cody Ford from the Buffalo Bills. Arizona’s seventh-rounder was sent to the Las Vegas Raiders for cornerback Trayvon Mullen.

Both moves were made under former general manager Steve Keim, who has since resigned from the team.

As for the three comp picks, those were awarded to the Cardinals for the free-agent departures of wide receiver Christian Kirk (third-round), outside linebacker Chandler Jones (fifth-round) and running back Chase Edmonds (sixth-round) last offseason.

A complete round-by-round rundown of Arizona’s eight draft picks in 2023:

Cardinals 2023 NFL Draft picks

First round:

– No. 3

Second round:

– No. 35

Third round:

– No. 67
– No. 97 (compensatory)

Fourth round:

– No. 106

Fifth round:

– No. 170 (compensatory)

Sixth round:

– No. 181
– No. 214 (compensatory)

