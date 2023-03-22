Arizona State signs head coach Bobby Hurley to 2-year extension

Arizona State has signed its men’s basketball head coach Bobby Hurley to a two-year extension, the school announced on Tuesday.

“It’s an honor to continue my journey as the head basketball coach at Arizona State University,” Hurley said in a press release. “I want to thank Dr. Crow and Ray Anderson for their commitment to our program and trust in my leadership. I’m looking forward to building off our success this season and taking the program to greater heights in the future.”

Hurley will now be under contract with the Sun Devils through the 2025-26 season once the move is approved by the Arizona Board of Regents.

“Coach Hurley has made our program relevant nationally with many significant wins and an exciting style, along with a firm commitment to the academic success of our student-athletes,” Arizona State vice president of university athletics Ray Anderson said in a press release. “He has made it clear to us that he wants to be here and we have done likewise with him. We share a strong confidence in the present and future state of Sun Devil Men’s Basketball.”

This past season, Hurley’s eighth with ASU, it went 23-13 and made it to the NCAA Tournament for the third time under Hurley. After defeating Nevada in the First Four round, it lost a heartbreaker 72-70 in the first round as a No. 11 seed taking on sixth-seeded TCU. It was the fourth time in the last six seasons Hurley has led ASU to a 20-plus win season.

That was the third tourney berth for a Hurley team, the most for a Sun Devils coach since Ned Wulk led them to the big dance nine times from 1958-82. Those three appearances for Hurley are across a six-year span, the first time that’s been done by ASU under the same coach since Wulk did it four straight years from 1961-64. Hurley, of course, very well could have led a 20-11 ASU team to the tourney in 2020 had it not been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hurley was hired in 2015 and has a 141-113 record in Tempe. The legendary former point guard at Duke got his head coaching start with Buffalo across a two-year stint that began in 2013 and included back-to-back regular season conference titles and one appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

