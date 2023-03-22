Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Clippers’ Paul George out 2-3 weeks with sprained right knee

Mar 22, 2023, 12:04 PM | Updated: 12:41 pm
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, right, lies on the court after an injury during the secon...
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, right, lies on the court after an injury during the second half of an the team's NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
BY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George has a sprained right knee and the Los Angeles Clippers All-Star will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks.

The team gave an update on George’s condition Wednesday, hours after he went down hard late in a 101-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Clippers end the regular season on April 9 at Phoenix. They are currently fifth in the Western Conference with a 38-35 record.

Paul’s knee made contact with the Thunder’s Luguentz Dort, who was going for a rebound with 4:38 remaining.

Paul lay on his back for several minutes before being helped to his feet. Supported by staff on either side, George headed to the locker room, appearing unable to put any weight on his right leg. He later left the arena on a cart with his right leg extended.

Los Angeles (38-35) is in the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings as of Wednesday morning and 1.0 game behind the Phoenix Suns (38-33).

Clippers’ Paul George out 2-3 weeks with sprained right knee