Monty Williams says officiating vs. Suns is not fair after loss to Lakers

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams sounded off during his press conference following a 122-111 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, saying his team does not get a fair shake from the officials.

"46 to 20. That's it. That's all I got to say." Monty Williams dropped the mic and walked out as #Lakers went 36-of-46 from the line to #Suns 15-of-20 tonight. Phoenix lost 122-111. pic.twitter.com/KKUvGMHwqN — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 23, 2023

Per azcentral’s Duane Rankin, Williams said he spoke with the NBA last week about a discrepancy the team has been vocal about recently before elaborating on Los Angeles’ 46-20 advantage in free throw attempts.

“I can sit here and rant and rave about what I feel like is not a fair whistle. It’s just not. … When do you see a game with 46 free throws? For one team? That’s just not right,” Williams said. “I don’t care how you slice it. It’s happening to us too much. Other teams are reaching, other teams are hitting and we’re not getting the same call and I’m tired of it. It’s old. … I’m over it.

“Been talking about the same thing for a while. Doesn’t matter what team it is. Last game, Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) gets 19 free throws. And it’s old. I’m tired of talking about free throws. Our guys have to do their job, we understand that, but that’s a huge disparity. Forty six free throws. And I’ll say it again: 46 to 20. And that’s it. That’s all I gotta say.”

Since Williams arrived to the Valley in 2019, it’s only the second time he’s had a walk-off rant in a postgame press conference. He was upset with his team’s lack of consistency in the 2020-21 season after a defeat against the Oklahoma City Thunder dropped the Suns to a record of 8-8. His group responded by finishing the regular season 43-13.

The Suns entered the game 28th in free throw rate and last in opposing free throw rate. They are 26th in drives per game and last in the percentage of their shots they take at the rim.

