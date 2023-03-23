Close
ARIZONA COYOTES

Connor McDavid’s 60th goal gives Coyotes OT loss to Oilers

Mar 22, 2023, 11:29 PM
EDMONTON, CANADA - MARCH 22: Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers skates against Nick Schmaltz #8 of the Arizona Coyotes during the game on March 22, 2023 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid scored his 60th goal of the season with his second of the game 1:31 into overtime to lift the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night.

Moments after hitting the post, McDavid went high on Connor Ingram, giving him 60 goals in 72 games and making him the fastest player to reach the mark since Mario Lemieux accomplished the feat in 62 games in the 1995-96 season.

McDavid extended his home points streak to 16 games with his first goal of the game on the power play 5:47 into the opening period.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also had a pair of goals, and Leon Draisaitl assisted on all four of the Oilers’ scores. Stuart Skinner made 14 saves for Edmonton, which has won five straight games and nine of its last 11.

Clayton Keller scored twice and J.J. Moser also scored for the Coyotes, who have lost two in a row following a four-game winning streak. Ingram stopped 27 shots.

PENGUINS 5, AVALANCHE 2

DENVER (AP) — Jeff Carter had a pair of goals, Sidney Crosby scored on a nifty backhand shot in the second period to reach the 30-goal mark for an 11th season and Pittsburgh topped Colorado.

Crosby moved into a tie with Lemieux for the most 30-goal seasons in Penguins history. Even more, Crosby’s the first player in league history to post a 30-goal campaign at 18 years old and again when he was 35-plus, according to NHL Stats.

Jake Guentzel also scored and Bryan Rust added an empty-net goal for the Penguins, who snapped a four-game slide and moved back into a wild-card spot in the East. Tristan Jarry stopped 28 shots.

J.T. Compher and Devon Toews scored for the Avalanche, whose six-game winning streak was halted. Nathan MacKinnon had an assist to extend his home points streak to 18 games. Alexandar Georgiev made 40 saves.

