Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals trade No. 3 NFL Draft pick to Texans, who pick Will Anderson

Apr 27, 2023, 5:42 PM | Updated: 6:13 pm

2023 NFL Draft Will Anderson...

Will Anderson Jr. poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected third overall by the Houston Texans during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY


The Arizona Cardinals have dealt the third and No. 105 overall pick in the NFL Draft to the Houston Texans, who selected Will Anderson out of Alabama.

In return, the Texans sent the No. 12 and No. 33 overall picks, as well as a first- and third-rounder in the 2024 draft to Arizona.

The Cardinals then traded back up to No. 6 to select Ohio State OL Paris Johnson. Arizona sent the No. 12, No. 34 and No. 168 picks to the Detroit Lions in exchange for the No. 6 and No. 81 selections.

Just before the draft began, the Cardinals and Eagles settled a tampering investigation on Thursday involving the recruitment of former Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as Arizona’s new head coach, the teams announced.

With the trades, Arizona now has a total of seven draft picks at their disposal in 2023.

Cardinals 2023 NFL Draft picks

First round:

– No. 6: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Second round:

– No. 33

Third round:

– No. 81

– No. 94

– No. 96 (compensatory)

Sixth round:

– No. 180
– No. 213 (compensatory)

RELATED STORIES

Cardinals reportedly discussed the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft with “at least six teams,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on April 10.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Thursday morning new general manager Monti Ossenfort was mulling trade offers.

Ossenfort has been open about keeping the team’s options open.

Two quarterback-needy teams sat ahead of the Cardinals in the draft order, with the Carolina Panthers picking Alabama QB Bryce Young No. 1 overall and the Houston Texans selecting Ohio State signal caller C.J. Stroud second overall.

Behind the Indianapolis Colts — who took Florida QB Anthony Richardson at No. 4 overall — are several other teams who could use a young quarterback sooner or later: the Seattle Seahawks (No. 5), Detroit Lions (6th) Las Vegas Raiders (7th), Atlanta Falcons (8th) and Tennessee Titans (11th).

Kentucky’s Will Levis is the last available signal caller viewed as a potential top-10 pick.

It marks the second first-round trade the Cardinals have executed in the last two years and the first by Ossenfort in his new role.

During the first round in 2022, Arizona and former GM Steve Keim surprised many with the acquisition of former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Hollywood Brown and the 100th overall pick in exchange for the No. 23 pick.

And although Brown dealt with injury issues last season, he still paced the team in catches (67) and was second in receiving yards (709) and touchdowns (three) across 12 games played.

The 100th overall pick was later used on former Cincinnati Bearcats outside linebacker Myjai Sanders, who recorded three sacks and three tackles for losses in 13 games (four starts) his rookie year. Sanders is among the names vying for extended reps at outside linebacker this season.

Arizona has been a known mover when it comes to the NFL Draft, having made deals in eight of the last 10 drafts under Keim, who resigned from his role this offseason.

The Cardinals have a number of areas to fill on both sides of the football, most notably on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

Cardinals Corner

A general view as the Arizona Cardinals make their #1 overall draft pick during the first round of ...

Arizona Sports

Here are the Arizona Cardinals’ NFL Draft selections in 2023

The Arizona Cardinals traded down from the No. 3 overall pick while on the clock to start their 2023 NFL Draft.

18 hours ago

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...

Tyler Drake

Cardinals get a haul in final 1st-round mock draft of 2023

The NFL Draft is finally here. So to celebrate, here's one final first-round mock of how things will go down in Kansas City.

18 hours ago

General manager Monti Ossenfort of the Arizona Cardinals speaks to the media during the NFL Combine...

Tyler Drake

2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: What will the Cardinals do with 3rd pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

2 days ago

paris Johnson Arizona Cardinals...

Tyler Drake

Drafting an OL in the 1st round: Does it actually make sense for the Cardinals?

Adding an impactful prospect along the offensive line could go a long way for the Cardinals this NFL Draft. Just not with the No. 3 pick.

3 days ago

Monti Ossenfort Cardinals NFL Draft Combine...

Tyler Drake

Florio: Teams happy Cardinals attended Kyler Murray statue unveiling over draft prep

Apparently, the Cardinals weren't the only team grinning by Arizona's front office decision to be a part of Kyler Murray's statue reveal.

4 days ago

Owner Michael Bidwill, new head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort of the Ar...

Tyler Drake

A Cardinals pre-draft guide: Departures, additions and needs

But before the nitty gritty of the NFL Draft, let's get a quick refresh on the departures, arrivals and overall needs Arizona still has:

4 days ago

Cardinals trade No. 3 NFL Draft pick to Texans, who pick Will Anderson