ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

D.J. Horne, Jamiya Neal departing Arizona State in transfer portal

Mar 24, 2023, 10:14 AM
Arizona State guard DJ Horne gestures after making a 3-point basket against Stanford during the sec...

Arizona State guard DJ Horne gestures after making a 3-point basket against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
BY

Arizona State guard D.J. Horne will join Jamiya Neal in the transfer portal, reports On3.com’s Joe Tipton.

“The relationships that I built here from teammates, coaches and fans will forever hold great value to me,” Horne said in a statement to Tipton on Friday. “Sun Devil nation and the city of Tempe, I am beyond thankful for all the support and love you guys have shown over this fun ride the past two years. I want to express my gratitude to Coach Hurley and the rest of the coaching staff for taking a chance on me and giving me the opportunity to showcase my talents.

“With that said, the time has come for me to explore the next chapter of my career. I will be entering my name in the transfer portal for my final year of eligibility.”

Horne has a year of eligibility remaining after two years at Illinois State followed by two seasons playing for the Sun Devils.

Horne started 34 of 35 games played to average 12.5 points and 2.4 assists on 37% shooting in 2022-23. Despite a rocky start that led to a midseason, one-game suspension, he returned with strong performances in the Pac-12 Tournament and NCAA Tournament.

He scored 20 points in the First Four win against Nevada and then 17 points in the first-round loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

News of Horne’s transfer comes a day after reserve guard Neal entered the transfer portal and a few days after little-used center Enoch Boakye departed.

The 6-foot-6 sophomore took on a larger role as the year went on, playing as a backup point guard in spurts to average 4.9 points and 1.5 assists per game. He flashed his self-creation, athleticism and lead guard duties especially in games at the Pac-12 Tournament and in the First Four.

Neal scored a career-high 16 points to go with three steals and two assists against Nevada.

The departures leave the backcourt with point guard Frankie Collins, freshman Austin Nunez and veteran Devan Cambridge.

D.J. Horne, Jamiya Neal departing Arizona State in transfer portal