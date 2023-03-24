ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS
D-backs option Ps Luis Frias, Kyle Nelson to Triple-A Reno
The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned pitchers Luis Frias and Kyle Nelson to the Triple-A Reno Aces on Friday.
Additionally, the team reassigned pitcher Jeurys Familia to minor league camp.
In 10 games this spring (7.1 innings pitched), Frias posted a 6.14 ERA and 2.318 WHIP to go along with five walks and 11 strikeouts.
Frias made his MLB debut last season after originally signing with the D-backs as an international free agent in 2015.
Nelson, meanwhile, appeared in nine games (8.2 innings pitched), recording a 4.15 ERA and 1.500 WHIP. He struck out eight and walked a pair.
The pitcher was claimed off waivers by the D-backs last season after the Cleveland Guardians designated him for assignment. He went 2-1 with a 2.19 ERA across 43 appearances in 2022.
Familia is coming off a season where he posted a 6.09 ERA in 44.1 innings with the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox.
He joined the D-backs this past January on a minor league deal.
Before his time with the D-backs, Phillies and Red Sox, Familia spent 10 seasons with the New York Mets. He also appeared in 10 games for the Oakland Athletics in 2018.
With Friday’s moves, the D-backs currently have 36 players in camp with an Opening Day matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers set for Thursday afternoon.