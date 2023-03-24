The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned pitchers Luis Frias and Kyle Nelson to the Triple-A Reno Aces on Friday.

Additionally, the team reassigned pitcher Jeurys Familia to minor league camp.

In 10 games this spring (7.1 innings pitched), Frias posted a 6.14 ERA and 2.318 WHIP to go along with five walks and 11 strikeouts.

Frias made his MLB debut last season after originally signing with the D-backs as an international free agent in 2015.

Nelson, meanwhile, appeared in nine games (8.2 innings pitched), recording a 4.15 ERA and 1.500 WHIP. He struck out eight and walked a pair.

The pitcher was claimed off waivers by the D-backs last season after the Cleveland Guardians designated him for assignment. He went 2-1 with a 2.19 ERA across 43 appearances in 2022.

Familia is coming off a season where he posted a 6.09 ERA in 44.1 innings with the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox.

He joined the D-backs this past January on a minor league deal.

Before his time with the D-backs, Phillies and Red Sox, Familia spent 10 seasons with the New York Mets. He also appeared in 10 games for the Oakland Athletics in 2018.

With Friday’s moves, the D-backs currently have 36 players in camp with an Opening Day matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers set for Thursday afternoon.

Follow @AZSports