Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
PHOENIX SUNS

Report: Suns’ Kevin Durant progressing toward return vs. Timberwolves

Mar 24, 2023, 1:35 PM | Updated: 2:00 pm
Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns signs autographs before the game against the Chicago Bulls at ...
Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns signs autographs before the game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on March 03, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is progressing toward a Wednesday return against the Minnesota Timberwolves, barring a setback, after missing the last seven games with a sprained ankle, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Durant, who went down with the injury during pregame warmups ahead of a 132-101 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, hasn’t played since March 5.

After Durant underwent further testing and an MRI a day after the injury, the team put a three-week reevaluation timeline on the forward.

A return on Wednesday puts Durant a day ahead of the three weeks with seven games left to go in the regular season.

RELATED STORIES

That’s a good sign for a Suns squad that has lost five of their last six matchups.

As of Friday afternoon, the Suns (38-34) sit fourth in the Western Conference standings. They are five games back from the No. 3-seeded Sacramento Kings and are tied record-wise with the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers. Phoenix owns the tiebreaker over Los Angeles.

When Durant has been healthy, the forward has been as advertised.

In his first three games with the Suns, Durant averaged 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 69% shooting.

The Suns are back in action Friday night against the Kings with a tipoff slated for 7 p.m. Tune to Arizona Sports, the app or online.

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams yells at officials during the second half of the team's NBA baske...
Arizona Sports

Suns coach Monty Williams fined for criticism of NBA officials

The NBA fined Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams $20,000 for criticizing the referees in a Tuesday loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
14 hours ago
General manager James Jones of the Phoenix Suns looks on after the game against the Miami Heat at F...
Tyler Drake

Jones: Suns need to ‘control what they can control’ with fouling

Worrying over what transpired in previous games does the Phoenix Suns no favors as it jostles for playoff position.
14 hours ago
Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on March 22, 2023 in Los...
Dan Bickley

Suns crying foul hints at problems between their ears

The Suns have been tagged as a flopping, foul-hunting, fall-down-after-every-shot kind of team. You don’t think that comes with consequences?
2 days ago
Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns takes a shot against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half ...
Kellan Olson

Suns let another winnable game slip away, lose to Lakers

The Phoenix Suns keep letting winnable games slip away in uncharacteristic ways and have now lost five of their last six.
2 days ago
Head coach Monty Williams of the Phoenix Suns looks on in the first quarter during their game again...
Kellan Olson

Monty Williams says officiating vs. Suns is not fair after loss to Lakers

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams sounded off on the officiating after a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.
2 days ago
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, right, lies on the court after an injury during the secon...
Associated Press

Clippers’ Paul George out 2-3 weeks with sprained right knee

Paul George has a sprained right knee and the Los Angeles Clippers All-Star will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks.
3 days ago
Report: Suns’ Kevin Durant progressing toward return vs. Timberwolves