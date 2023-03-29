Phoenix Suns list Kevin Durant as questionable vs. Timberwolves

Kevin Durant is back. We think.

The Phoenix Suns are listing the forward as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after he missed the last 10 games due to a left ankle sprain.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that Durant will make his return on Wednesday, barring any setbacks.

Durant was given a three-week reevaluation timeline after going down with the injury during pregame warmups ahead of Phoenix’s matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 8.

His Wednesday return puts him a day ahead of that timeframe.

When Durant has been healthy, the forward has been as advertised.

In his first three games with the Suns, Durant averaged 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 69% shooting.

Since he went down, though, Phoenix has gone 4-6 in his absence.

As of Tuesday, the Suns are fourth in the Western Conference standings with seven games left to play in the regular season.

They are five games back from the No. 3-seeded Sacramento Kings and are a half-game up on the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers.

Tipoff of Suns-Timberwolves is slated for 7 p.m.

