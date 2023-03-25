Arizona State basketball senior forward Devan Cambridge announced on Friday he is returning to Tempe for his final season of eligibility.

He posted, “Let’s run it back, got some unfinished business,” on Instagram with a photo of him and head coach Bobby Hurley hugging after the Sun Devils learned they reached the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Cambridge started 34 games in his first year with ASU after he transferred in from Auburn.

He and his brother, Desmond Cambridge Jr., were primary contributors for the 23-13 Sun Devils who were eliminated in the Round of 64 by TCU, 72-70.

Cambridge Jr. does not have eligibility left after playing five collegiate seasons.

Cambridge averaged 9.7 points per game on 49.4% shooting with 5.3 rebounds.

He was ASU’s high-flyer this past season, throwing down monster dunks regualrly like this reverse against TCU:

DEVAN CAMBRIDGE REVERSE SLAM 😮 The Sun Devils lead TCU 52-41. #MarchMadness | @SunDevilHoops pic.twitter.com/TyMps6Bcvd — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2023

Playing with his brother in college for the first time also allowed for sibling ally-oops:

A sibling slam? OF COURSE! 👀🤯 Desmond Cambridge Jr. serves it up to his brother, Devan, to highlight an 80-49 win for @SunDevilHoops! pic.twitter.com/5CiY4MuCLw — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) November 23, 2022

Cambridge scored 15 points in Arizona State’s 98-73 First Four win over Nevada, but he fouled out with four points against TCU.

ASU’s roster is in flux after reports that guard DJ Horne, wing Jamiya Neal and center Enoch Boakye entered or planned to enter the transfer portal.

Hurley, meanwhile, agreed to an extension through 2025-26.

