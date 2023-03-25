Close
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

Devan Cambridge announces return to ASU basketball for final season

Mar 24, 2023, 9:19 PM
Devan Cambridge #35 of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts after his dunk against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Ball Arena on March 17, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Arizona State basketball senior forward Devan Cambridge announced on Friday he is returning to Tempe for his final season of eligibility.

He posted, “Let’s run it back, got some unfinished business,” on Instagram with a photo of him and head coach Bobby Hurley hugging after the Sun Devils learned they reached the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Cambridge started 34 games in his first year with ASU after he transferred in from Auburn.

 

He and his brother, Desmond Cambridge Jr., were primary contributors for the 23-13 Sun Devils who were eliminated in the Round of 64 by TCU, 72-70.

Cambridge Jr. does not have eligibility left after playing five collegiate seasons.

Cambridge averaged 9.7 points per game on 49.4% shooting with 5.3 rebounds.

He was ASU’s high-flyer this past season, throwing down monster dunks regualrly like this reverse against TCU:

Playing with his brother in college for the first time also allowed for sibling ally-oops:

Cambridge scored 15 points in Arizona State’s 98-73 First Four win over Nevada, but he fouled out with four points against TCU.

ASU’s roster is in flux after reports that guard DJ Horne, wing Jamiya Neal and center Enoch Boakye entered or planned to enter the transfer portal.

Hurley, meanwhile, agreed to an extension through 2025-26.

