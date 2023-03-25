Dog makes fantastic home run snag during Cactus League game

You never know what you’re going to get on any given day at the ballpark.

But on Saturday, a dog made the play of the day in the outfield lawn following a home run during the Los Angeles Dodgers-Kansas City Royals Cactus League game at Camelback Ranch in Glendale.

A dog catching a home run ball is an all-time wholesome moment pic.twitter.com/u3UXeH0T2c — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 25, 2023

The dog beat a crowded group of people, including a fan in a Justin Turner jersey making a frantic dash, to the ball with lightning-quick reactions. Following the cheers and clapping, the dog seemed just as excited as everyone else that it was going home with a ball.

Although many fans and young kids dream of taking home a ball from the stadium, seeing a home run snag from a dog might take the cake.

Is this dog related to Air Bud? Will the Dodgers be reaching out to the pup’s agent to fill a need at second base? With Opening Day right around the corner, these are the burning questions facing the free agent market.

Of course, any time a dog makes a play, it is must-see television.

After New York Mets SS Francisco Lindor hit a homer last season, man’s best friend got the souvenir and made sure to show it off for the cameras.

Lindor’s 26nd HR ⚾️ is in good company pic.twitter.com/OOoaf0IhOb — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 5, 2022