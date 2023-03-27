Close
ARIZONA BASKETBALL

Report: Arizona, Alabama hoops finalizing neutral site game in Phoenix

Mar 27, 2023, 8:46 AM
Azuolas Tubelis #10 of the Arizona Wildcats moves the ball up-court past head coach Tommy Lloyd dur...
Azuolas Tubelis #10 of the Arizona Wildcats moves the ball up-court past head coach Tommy Lloyd during the first half of the NCAAB game against the Morgan State Bears at McKale Center on December 22, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. The Wildcats defeated the Bears 93-68. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

The Arizona Wildcats and Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball teams are finalizing a 2023 neutral site game in Phoenix, reports FanDuel’s Jon Rothstein.

The game at Footprint Center, home of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, is expected to be played on Dec. 20.

Arizona went 28-7 in 2022-23, earning a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament before falling to No. 15 seed Princeton in the first round.

Alabama finished the year at 31-6 and earned the top overall seed in the tournament. In the same South Region that the Wildcats exited early on, the Crimson Tide reached the Sweet 16 but fell to San Diego State.

The matchup next season will likely not feature Brandon Miller, Alabama’s star freshman who is considered a top-five pick in the NBA Draft.

It could feature Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis, who was an AP All-America Second Team member this past season as a junior, though he could opt to turn pro as the 75th-rated player on ESPN’s 2023 NBA Draft big board.

So could Alabama freshman Noah Clowney, the power forward ranked 20th on ESPN’s list of best available players.

