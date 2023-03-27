The Arizona Wildcats and Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball teams are finalizing a 2023 neutral site game in Phoenix, reports FanDuel’s Jon Rothstein.

The game at Footprint Center, home of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, is expected to be played on Dec. 20.

Arizona went 28-7 in 2022-23, earning a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament before falling to No. 15 seed Princeton in the first round.

Alabama finished the year at 31-6 and earned the top overall seed in the tournament. In the same South Region that the Wildcats exited early on, the Crimson Tide reached the Sweet 16 but fell to San Diego State.

The matchup next season will likely not feature Brandon Miller, Alabama’s star freshman who is considered a top-five pick in the NBA Draft.

It could feature Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis, who was an AP All-America Second Team member this past season as a junior, though he could opt to turn pro as the 75th-rated player on ESPN’s 2023 NBA Draft big board.

So could Alabama freshman Noah Clowney, the power forward ranked 20th on ESPN’s list of best available players.

Follow @AZSports