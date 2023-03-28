Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Report: Cardinals grant teams permission to speak to DeAndre Hopkins

Mar 27, 2023, 7:04 PM | Updated: 7:04 pm
DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals makes a catch in front of David Long Jr. #22 of the Lo...
DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals makes a catch in front of David Long Jr. #22 of the Los Angeles Rams during a 27-17 win at SoFi Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Wills Rice's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly granted teams permission to speak to wideout DeAndre Hopkins and his agent, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said.

The Cardinals have reportedly been asking for a second-round pick and more for the star wideout, and the lack of a deal yet seems to indicate that criteria has not been met yet.

The tone for the receiver trade market was set on March 19 when Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks was traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a fifth-round pick this season and sixth-round pick in 2024.

Although Hopkins is a far more prominent name than the former Texan, Cooks has notched 1,000-yard seasons in six of his last eight years and came at a much cheaper price than what Arizona is reportedly asking for. Additionally, Hopkins has played 10 or less games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in his career.

The Cardinals’ initial ask, to get a second-rounder and another asset for Hopkins, seems to have fallen flat, and there are teams waiting to see the price come down in the wake of the Brandin Cooks trade. To try to facilitate something, I’m told Arizona has granted teams permission to talk to Hopkins and his agents. But the combination of his age, injury history and friction with the teams he’s played for has made him a tougher sell than I think the Cardinals anticipated. One way, creatively, they could improve the giveback from another would be to pick up part of Hopkins’s $19.45 million base salary for this year before trading him.

RELATED STORIES

Hopkins had 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns in only nine games last season because of a PED suspension and knee injury.

If the Cardinals move Hopkins before June 2, it would free $8.1 million in cap space but also force the team to take a dead-money hit of $22.6 million.

With just two years and more than $34 million remaining on Hopkins’ deal, the move to let teams to speak to the Cardinals’ star allows a trade partner to feel out a potential future contract extension or negotiation.

Hopkins has been reportedly linked to the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders.

Arizona Cardinals

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) works in the pocket against the Tennessee Titans dur...
Tyler Drake

Lamar Jackson’s trade request adds an extra layer to busy NFL offseason

The twists and turns of the NFL offseason roll on following Ravens QB Lamar Jackson's Monday announcement of his trade request.
22 hours ago
General manager Monti Ossenfort of the Arizona Cardinals speaks to the media during the NFL Combine...
Tyler Drake

2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: What will the Cardinals do with 3rd pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
2 days ago
Krys Barnes #51 of the Green Bay Packers breaks up a pass intended for Devine Ozigbo #28 of the New...
Alex Weiner

Cardinals agree to 1-year deal with former Packers LB Krys Barnes

The Arizona Cardinals agreed to terms with 24-year-old inside linebacker Krys Barnes on a one-year contract, the team announced on Saturday.
3 days ago
Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals lines up during the NFL game against the...
Wills Rice

Report: Cardinals may want ‘Christian McCaffrey package’ for DeAndre Hopkins

The Cardinals are sticking to their guns in asking for a second round pick for wideout DeAndre Hopkins, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.
3 days ago
Defensive back Christian Gonzalez #0 of the Oregon Ducks returns an interception in the third quart...
Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ mock draft scenarios: Arizona deals the No. 3 pick

Trade the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft or keep it? That’s the question Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort will have to answer soon enough.
4 days ago
Arizona Cardinals' owner Michael Bidwill, left, new head coach Jonathan Gannon center, and general ...
Tyler Drake

NFL dates to remember and how they relate to the Cardinals

As Arizona's new regime gets to work on rebuilding the organization, a look at the key dates of the offseason to circle on the calendar.
4 days ago
Report: Cardinals grant teams permission to speak to DeAndre Hopkins