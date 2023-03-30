Meet the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2023 Opening Day roster

The Arizona Diamondbacks are set for Opening Day with a 26-man roster set with the Los Angeles Dodgers up in their first series.

The team finalized the roster by recalling lefty Kyle Nelson from Triple-A Reno and reassigning right-hander Ryan Hendrix to minor league camp. Arizona also placed four players on the injured lists.

Pitchers Mark Melancon (right shoulder strain), Corbin Martin (right lat tendon avulsion) and Joe Mantiply (left shoulder inflammation) start the year on the 15-day injured list.

Catcher Carson Kelly (right forearm fracture) is on the 10-day injured list.

The starting pitching staff remains intact with Zac Gallen being named No. 1 and all five starters getting playing time with Arizona last season.

Arizona’s bullpen got a big makeover with additions to the front and backend to help secure more ballgames for a team that blew 27 saves last year.

The D-backs look to take advantage of the new pitch clock and shifting rules to their advantage with the speed of outfielders Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas and Jake McCarthy.

Among the backend roster decisions that came down to the wire, Arizona chose outfielder Kyle Lewis while optioning Pavin Smith. The team also will ride with youngster reliever Carlos Vargas, who earned the nod with a strong spring.

Here is what the D-backs will look like on Thursday before the first pitch of the year against the Dodgers at 7:10 p.m. The game will air on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2022 Opening Day roster

Starting pitchers

Zac Gallen

Merrill Kelly

Madison Bumgarner (L)

Zach Davies

Ryne Nelson

Relievers

Kyle Nelson (L)

Andrew Chafin (L)

Cole Sulser

Drey Jameson

Scott McGough

Miguel Castro

Kevin Ginkel

Carlos Vargas

Catchers

Gabriel Moreno

Jose Herrera (switch)

Infielders

Christian Walker

Ketel Marte (switch)

Nick Ahmed

Geraldo Perdomo (switch)

Josh Rojas (L)

Evan Longoria

Outfielders

Corbin Carroll (L)

Alek Thomas (L)

Jake McCarthy (L)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Kyle Lewis

Follow @AZSports