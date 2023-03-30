Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Meet the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2023 Opening Day roster

Mar 30, 2023, 11:32 AM
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY
SP Zac Gallen Gallen will make his first Opening Day start of his career in Los Angeles. The pitcher is coming off an impressive 2022 that saw him finish fifth in Cy Young voting. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) Arizona Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly pitches against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) SP Madison Bumgarner For the first time since 2019, Bumgarner will not be the team's Opening Day starter. The veteran hurler is looking to bounce back after posting a 7-12 mark in 2022. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) SP Zach Davies Davies embarks on his second season with the D-backs after going 2-5 with a 4.09 ERA across 27 starts last season. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) SP Ryne Nelson After beating out Drey Jameson this spring, Nelson takes over the fifth and final rotation spot. In a limited showing last season, Nelson went 1-1 with a 1.47 ERA. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) SS Nick Ahmed Ahmed is back for his 10th season with the D-backs after playing in just 17 games in 2022, recording a .231 average to go along with 12 hits and seven RBIs. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Getty Images) Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Evan Longoria runs drills during an MLB spring training baseball practice, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York) 2B Ketel Marte Marte heads into 2023 looking for a bounce-back season after registering a .240 average and .727 OPS last season. He did, however, still put up 52 RBIs in the down year. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas (10) throws during an MLB spring training baseball practice, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York) 1B Christian Walker Walker, last year's best first baseman when it comes to defensive runs saved, enters his seventh season with the D-backs after roping 36 home runs and registering 94 RBIs in 2022. He returns to his normal role at first base. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Getty Images) Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo slides over to field a grounder hit by Colorado Rockies' Brian Serven, who was out at first during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 8, 2022, in Phoenix. The Rockies won 6-5. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) C Gabriel Moreno Moreno figures to be an important piece for the D-backs right out the gate following the injury to Carson Kelly. Coming over in the Daulton Varsho trade with Toronto, Moreno is viewed as a long-term solution at catcher. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) C Jose Herrera With Carson Kelly beginning the season on the IL, Herrera has an opportunity for additional playing time platooning with Moreno. Herrera posted five RBIs in 47 games played last season. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) OF Corbin Carroll The odds-on favorite for National League Rookie of the Year should quickly become one of the most exciting players to watch in all of baseball with his blistering speed. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) OF Alek Thomas Even if you only watched a few D-backs games last year, there's a good chance Thomas did something that made you jump out of your seat as one of the best defensive outfielders. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) OF Jake McCarthy McCarthy's first full MLB season was so good that it made the D-backs content enough to trade Daulton Varsho, a testament to what they see in McCarthy as a long-term piece. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Gabriel Moreno accounts for most of the big return in the Daulton Varsho trade but Gurriel provides some much-needed pop in the batting order this season. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images) OF Kyle Lewis Lewis had an outstanding spring to earn the last roster spot up for grabs in the outfield and in a group full of lefties gives Torey Lovullo an offensive option from the right side of the plate. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) RP Scott McGough McGough returns to MLB for the first time since 2015 after playing baseball elsewhere, primarily in Japan where he was a three-time All-Star. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) RP Miguel Castro Castro and Scott McGough could be two of the arms used the most in high-leverage situations. Castro has pitched in MLB since 2015 and was last with the Yankees. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) RP Andrew Chafin Chafin returns to the Valley after a great two-year stint since leaving, with season ERAs of 1.83 and 2.83 across 126 total innings. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) RP Kevin Ginkel Ginkel has been a factor in the D-backs bullpen for four straight seasons but has never recorded more than 32 appearances and has 106 total in that span. (Photo by Kayla Wolf/Getty Images) RP Kyle Nelson Nelson made the team for Opening Day 2023 to replace injured fellow lefty Joe Mantiply. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) RP Cole Sulser Sulser bounced around three ball clubs in the last four years before arriving in Arizona, who claimed him off waivers in November. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) RP Drey Jameson Jameson's MLB career got off to an exciting start last year and he was in contention for the fifth starter spot. He is expected to be used in long relief and could still make some starts in 2023. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images) RP Carlos Vargas Vargas debuted at the Double-A level last season and ended the year playing at Triple-A Reno. He is ranked by MLB Pipeline as Arizona's 24th-best prospect. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are set for Opening Day with a 26-man roster set with the Los Angeles Dodgers up in their first series.

The team finalized the roster by recalling lefty Kyle Nelson from Triple-A Reno and reassigning right-hander Ryan Hendrix to minor league camp. Arizona also placed four players on the injured lists.

Pitchers Mark Melancon (right shoulder strain), Corbin Martin (right lat tendon avulsion) and Joe Mantiply (left shoulder inflammation) start the year on the 15-day injured list.

Catcher Carson Kelly (right forearm fracture) is on the 10-day injured list.

The starting pitching staff remains intact with Zac Gallen being named No. 1 and all five starters getting playing time with Arizona last season.

Arizona’s bullpen got a big makeover with additions to the front and backend to help secure more ballgames for a team that blew 27 saves last year.

The D-backs look to take advantage of the new pitch clock and shifting rules to their advantage with the speed of outfielders Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas and Jake McCarthy.

Among the backend roster decisions that came down to the wire, Arizona chose outfielder Kyle Lewis while optioning Pavin Smith. The team also will ride with youngster reliever Carlos Vargas, who earned the nod with a strong spring.

Here is what the D-backs will look like on Thursday before the first pitch of the year against the Dodgers at 7:10 p.m. The game will air on 98.7, the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2022 Opening Day roster

Starting pitchers

Zac Gallen
Merrill Kelly
Madison Bumgarner (L)
Zach Davies
Ryne Nelson

Relievers

Kyle Nelson (L)
Andrew Chafin (L)
Cole Sulser
Drey Jameson
Scott McGough
Miguel Castro
Kevin Ginkel
Carlos Vargas

Catchers

Gabriel Moreno
Jose Herrera (switch)

Infielders

Christian Walker
Ketel Marte (switch)
Nick Ahmed
Geraldo Perdomo (switch)
Josh Rojas (L)
Evan Longoria

Outfielders
Corbin Carroll (L)
Alek Thomas (L)
Jake McCarthy (L)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Kyle Lewis

