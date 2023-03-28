Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
CARDINALS CORNER

Jonathan Gannon operating under premise DeAndre Hopkins will be a Card

Mar 28, 2023, 10:08 AM
DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals is called for a personal foul penalty against Eric Sto...
DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals is called for a personal foul penalty against Eric Stokes #21 of the Green Bay Packers during the first half at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Tyler Drake's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been one of the big names floating around trade talks this offseason.

It was reported Monday that the wideout had been granted permission to speak with other teams in hopes of facilitating a deal.

And with the annual league meeting underway in Phoenix, it was a given the wideout would be a topic of discussion.

But until any kind of move is made, Hopkins remains a Cardinal in new head coach Jonathan Gannon’s eyes.

RELATED STORIES

“Right now, I’m operating under the premise that Hop’s our starting X and people are going to have to defend him,” Gannon said during the annual league meeting on Tuesday. “He’s been great and I’m looking forward to get to work with him.

“Everyone that has a jersey right now, I’m looking forward to coaching and fitting them in all together.”

Keywords: Right now.

It’s not hard to see what Hopkins brings to the table. Defenses are forced to play differently when he’s on the field.

And even when he missed eight games last season due to suspension and injury, he still managed to rank right up at the top of the Cardinals when it came to catches (64), receiving yards (717) and touchdowns (three).

Despite his unquestioned abilities on the field, moving on from the 31-year-old wideout entering his 10th NFL season would give first-year general manager Monti Ossenfort more cap space and draft capital amid a current rebuild.

Per OverTheCap.com, moving Hopkins before June 2 would save just under $9 million in cap space but also carry a dead money hit of $21 million in 2023.

By trading him June 2 onward, the team would free up $19.45 million this season and close to $15 million in 2024. The dead money would also be split into $10.5 million in this season and next.

As for what the compensation could look for Hopkins, that’s all over the map.

This past Saturday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Arizona wanted a “Christian McCaffrey package” in the range of a second- and third-round pick in return for Hopkins’ services. It takes two to tango, however, with Fowler adding teams aren’t willing to do that just yet.

SI.com’s Albert Breer believes a deal for Hopkins will look much closer to the trade that the Dallas Cowboys executed, giving up a pair of late-round picks to nab Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans.

Cardinals Corner

Arizona Cardinals star backer Isaiah Simmons (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)...
Tyler Drake

Isaiah Simmons remains positionless in Cardinals’ new-look defense

The Cardinals have a decision to make when it comes down to Isaiah Simmons. And no, it's not centered around the fifth-year option.
15 hours ago
General manager Monti Ossenfort of the Arizona Cardinals speaks to the media during the NFL Combine...
Tyler Drake

2023 NFL Mock Draft Tracker: What will the Cardinals do with 3rd pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
3 days ago
Defensive back Christian Gonzalez #0 of the Oregon Ducks returns an interception in the third quart...
Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ mock draft scenarios: Arizona deals the No. 3 pick

Trade the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft or keep it? That’s the question Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort will have to answer soon enough.
5 days ago
Arizona Cardinals' owner Michael Bidwill, left, new head coach Jonathan Gannon center, and general ...
Tyler Drake

NFL dates to remember and how they relate to the Cardinals

As Arizona's new regime gets to work on rebuilding the organization, a look at the key dates of the offseason to circle on the calendar.
5 days ago
Josh Woods #51 of the Detroit Lions celebrates during the second half against the New York Jets at ...
Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals agree to terms with LB Josh Woods on 1-year deal

The Arizona Cardinals and former Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods agreed to terms on a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday.
6 days ago
Alabama's Will Anderson Jr.(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)...
Tyler Drake

Cardinals’ mock draft scenarios: Arizona keeps the No. 3 pick

Trade the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft or keep it? That's the question Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort will answer soon enough.
5 days ago
Jonathan Gannon operating under premise DeAndre Hopkins will be a Card