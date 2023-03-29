Close
CARDINALS CORNER

Cardinals ‘feel really good’ at QB as Kyler Murray preps for next phase of rehab

Mar 29, 2023, 11:04 AM | Updated: 11:36 am
Colt McCoy #12 of the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals warm up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is making steady progress in his rehabilitation from a torn ACL suffered last season.

New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon, though, remains against throwing out a timeline on any sort of potential return date for his franchise QB.

“He’s doing well. I know he was in Dallas checking with his surgeon the last week but he’s in there every day working on his rehab,” Gannon said during the annual league meeting on Tuesday. “I think he’s ready to get to the next phase. … He’s attacked his rehab, he’s doing everything that he needs to do and he’s champing at the bit to get back.

“There’s a long time before we line up and play a game, but when Kyler is fully ready to play mentally and physically, that’s when he’ll play,” the head coach added. “I don’t put timelines on guys coming back from injuries. I really don’t do that because you’re always wrong when you do that. Whenever he’s ready to play, he’ll play.”

Despite the encouraging update from Gannon, the reality Murray won’t be ready at the start of the regular season remains.

That leaves quarterback Colt McCoy and the recently re-signed David Blough as Arizona’s two signal-calling options currently on the roster to lead the charge until Murray returns.

McCoy (three) and Blough (two) each saw multiple starts in 2022 under former head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Of the two passers, McCoy was the only one to pick up a victory last season, completing 70.3% of his throws for 238 yards and one touchdown in a 27-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10.

But while Gannon likes what he sees in the QB room, the scouring of potential additions across the board never ends.

“We’ll always look with every position, not just the quarterback position, as the different phases of the offseason go on,” Gannon said. “We’ll always look to improve our roster any way that we can but feel really good about David and Colt.

“Had some really good conversations with both of those guys. They’re both raring to go there. They’re asking Drew for the playbook a couple weeks ago. … They’re champing at the bit and I’ excited to get those guys in the room and get to work with them.”

