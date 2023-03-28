Close
ARIZONA STATE BASKETBALL

ASU freshman Austin Nunez entering transfer portal

Mar 28, 2023, 3:06 PM
Arizona State's Austin Nunez (2) pushes away from UCLA's Jaylen Clark (0) during the second half of...

Arizona State's Austin Nunez (2) pushes away from UCLA's Jaylen Clark (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. UCLA won 74-62. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Arizona State guard Austin Nunez will enter the transfer portal after playing a reserve role as a freshman for the Sun Devils.

Bobby Hurley confirmed a report by 247 Sports’ Brandon Jenkins that Nunez is planning to join fellow guard D.J. Horne and Jamiya Neal, along with backup center Enoch Boakye, in the portal.

“He’s back home at this point. He’s with his family,” Hurley said. “They’re going through the same process that all these kids have in terms of the potential of seeing what their options are and really taking a look at their situation from year to year. We’re just going to keep having dialog and see where that goes.

“He was fantastic for us this year. I told everybody, ‘I want all of you guys back … I will try to keep you here and convince you to stay here, and if it’s not in your heart to be here and somewhere else is better, I’m just going to thank you for helping us reestablish our program.”

Arizona State went 23-13, advancing through the First Four of the NCAA Tournament before losing in a nailbiter against TCU in the first round.

Nunez, a 4-star recruit out of Texas, averaged 4.5 points and 0.9 assists on 42% shooting in 16.2 minutes per game. His best game came on Nov. 17, when he scored 15 points in a blowout win against then-No. 20 Michigan.

Nunez suffered a concussion in mid-February and was not activated until the NCAA Tournament, but he did not return to the rotation due to the time off and Neal finding success late in the year playing as the main ball-handler off the bench.

It appeared he would have a bigger role upcoming with Horne and Neal opting to enter the portal.

In the backcourt, ASU will lean on the return of Devan Cambridge, who was the team’s third-leading scorer at 9.8 points per game.

