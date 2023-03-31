Close
ARIZONA COYOTES

Clayton Keller tracker: The chase for the Coyotes’ single-season points record

Mar 31, 2023, 2:35 PM
Clayton Keller #9 of the Arizona Coyotes follows play during a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings a...
Clayton Keller #9 of the Arizona Coyotes follows play during a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

Clayton Keller is firing on all cylinders as his Arizona Coyotes hit the final stretch of the 2022-23 season.

Riding a 13-game point streak heading into the game Friday against the Dallas Stars, Keller is also chasing Arizona history. That streak is a record for the franchise since it arrived in Arizona.

He is on track to tie or surpass Keith Tkachuk’s single-season points record of 86 that was set in 1996-97, just as the franchise arrived in the Valley from Winnipeg.

Entering Friday, Keller has 81 points, with 36 goals and 45 assists.

Scoring four goals would put him in the company of only Tkachuk, who twice in Coyotes history hit the 40-goal mark for a season.

We’ll be tracking the 24-year-old Keller’s chase for that record, plus a few more.

Points to tie the record: 5

Games left: 7

Most points in a season by a Coyote

86 pts (52-34-86) – Keith Tkachuk (1996-97)

81 pts (36-45-81) – Clayton Keller (2022-23)

78 pts (28-50-78) – Shane Doan (2007-08)

78 pts (34-44-78) – Jeremy Roenick (1999-00)

77 pts (24-53-77) – Ray Whitney (2011-12)

Most points in the NHL since Feb. 1

1. Connor McDavid – 51 pts (19-32-51)

2. Nathan MacKinnon – 41 pts (19-22-41)

T3. Clayton Keller – 40 pts (18-22-40)

T3. Leon Draisaitl – 40 pts (18-22-40)

5. Elias Pettersson – 37 pts (14-23-37)

Remaining Coyotes schedule

Friday, March 31 vs. Dallas – 7:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Arizona Coyotes, KTAR News 92.3)

Saturday, April 1 vs. San Jose – 7 p.m. (Bally Sports Arizona Extra, ESPN 620 AM/98.7 HD-2)

Monday, April 3 at Seattle – 7 p.m. (Bally Sports Arizona Extra, ESPN 620 AM/98.7 HD-2)

Thursday, April 6 at Seattle – 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+/HULU, KTAR New 92.3)

Saturday, April 8 vs. Anaheim – 2:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Arizona Extra, ESPN 620 AM/98.7 HD-2)

Monday, April 10 vs. Seattle – 7 p.m. (Bally Sports Arizona Extra, ESPN 620 AM/98.7 HD-2)

Thursday, April 13 vs. Vancouver – 7 p.m. (Bally Sports Arizona, 98.7)

