Suns owner Mat Ishbia, fan team up to give away suite tickets

New Phoenix Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia is finding a new way to ingratiate himself with the community by teaming up with super fan, Andrew Leezus.

Leezus is no stranger to giving away Suns tickets to other fans, and the owner took notice with a tweet on Tuesday.

Ishbia said he would award 10 groups of two tickets to his suite for a game next week.

Love reading these stories and seeing the pics! Suns fans are strong and I am proud to be part of the community with all of you! Too late for tonight’s game, but I will give 10 groups of 2, tix to my suite for a game next week. @AndrewLeezus reach out to me and pick the winners. — Mat Ishbia (@Mishbia15) March 29, 2023

Leezus called it a phenomenal idea and said he would reach out to plan it.

The Suns have four home games remaining this regular season, starting Wednesday against the Timberwolves in what is expected to be Kevin Durant’s home debut in orange and purple.

Phoenix also hosts the Denver Nuggets on Friday, the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday and the Los Angeles Clippers on April 9.

Leezus’ giveaways have brought a variety of Suns fans into the arena to make memories, including a boy struggling with bullying who got to meet Devin Booker after his mother surprised him with the tickets.

Just honestly so humbled man. Thanks to some ideas I had and thanks to the generosity of the Suns fandom/community we’ve been able to make some kids dreams come true in a short time. Now Mat Ishbia is allowing me to send 20 Suns fans to a game next week!!! Thank you so much🙏🥲 — andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) March 29, 2023

Ishbia said he loved reading the stories and seeing the photos, so perhaps we’ll get to see some shots of fans in his suite very soon.

