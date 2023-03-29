Close
Suns owner Mat Ishbia, fan team up to give away suite tickets

Mar 29, 2023, 4:59 PM | Updated: 5:11 pm
Incoming Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia claps during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Foo...
Incoming Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia claps during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Footprint Center on January 19, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
Character Counts's Profile Picture BY
Arizona Sports

New Phoenix Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia is finding a new way to ingratiate himself with the community by teaming up with super fan, Andrew Leezus.

Leezus is no stranger to giving away Suns tickets to other fans, and the owner took notice with a tweet on Tuesday.

Ishbia said he would award 10 groups of two tickets to his suite for a game next week.

Leezus called it a phenomenal idea and said he would reach out to plan it.

The Suns have four home games remaining this regular season, starting Wednesday against the Timberwolves in what is expected to be Kevin Durant’s home debut in orange and purple.

Phoenix also hosts the Denver Nuggets on Friday, the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday and the Los Angeles Clippers on April 9.

Leezus’ giveaways have brought a variety of Suns fans into the arena to make memories, including a boy struggling with bullying who got to meet Devin Booker after his mother surprised him with the tickets.

Ishbia said he loved reading the stories and seeing the photos, so perhaps we’ll get to see some shots of fans in his suite very soon.

