Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
MLB

Minor leaguers agree to labor deal with MLB, will see raised salaries

Mar 29, 2023, 8:59 PM
Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. speaks during a press conference at MLB He...
Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. speaks during a press conference at MLB Headquarters on September 09, 2022 in New York City. Major League Baseball announced today a set of rule changes that will change the way the game is played. The changes will include a pitch clock and a ban on defensive shifts in 2023 that will speed up the game's pace and increase action. An expansion of the size of bases were also implemented. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Minor league players reached a historic initial collective bargaining agreement with Major League Baseball on Wednesday that will more than double player salaries, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details were not announced.

As part of the five-year deal, MLB agreed during the contract not to reduce minor league affiliates from the current 120.

The sides reached the deal two days before the start of the minor league season and hours after a federal judge gave final approval to a $185 million settlement reached with MLB last May of a lawsuit filed in 2014 alleging violations of federal minimum wage laws.

Union staff recommended approval and about 5,500 minor leaguers were expected to vote on Thursday. MLB teams must also vote to approve and are expected to do so over the next week.

Minimum salaries will rise from $4,800 to $19,800 at rookie ball, $11,000 to $26,200 at Low Class A, $11,000 to $27,300 at High Class A, $13,800 to $27,300 at Double A and $17,500 to $45,800 at Triple-A. Players will be paid in the offseason for the first time.

Most players will be guaranteed housing, and players at Double-A and Triple-A will be given a single room. Players below Double-A will have the option of exchanging club housing for a stipend. The domestic violence and drug policies will be covered by the union agreement. Players who sign for the first time at 19 or older can become minor league free agents after six seasons instead of seven.

Major leaguers have been covered by a labor contract since 1968 and the average salary has soared from $17,000 in 1967 to an average of $4.22 million last season. Full-season minor leaguers earned as little as $10,400 last year.

The Major League Baseball Players Association took over as the bargaining representative of the roughly 5,500 players with minor league contracts last September after a lightning 17-day organization drive.

Minor leaguers players will receive four weeks of retroactive spring training pay for this year. They will get $625 weekly for spring training and offseason training camp and $250 weekly for offseason workouts at home.

Beginning in 2024, teams can have a maximum of 165 players under contract during the season and 175 during the offseason, down from the current 190 and 180.

The union will take over group licensing rights for players.

Negotiating for players was led by Tony Clark, Bruce Meyer, Harry Marino, Ian Penny and Matt Nussbaum. MLB Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem headed management’s bargainers.

MLB

Shohei Ohtani #16 of Team Japan reacts after the final out of the World Baseball Classic Championsh...
Associated Press

Shohei Ohtani strikes out Mike Trout for final out, Japan bests U.S. in WBC

Shohei Ohtani emerged from the bullpen and fanned Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout for the final out of the World Baseball Classic.
9 days ago
Munetaka Murakami #55 of Team Japan celebrates after hitting a two-run double to defeat Team Mexico...
Associated Press

Japan walks off Mexico to set up World Baseball Classic final vs. USA

Shohei Ohtani sparked a ninth-inning rally as Japan walked off Mexico 6-5 to advance to the World Baseball Classic final against Team USA.
10 days ago
Paul Goldschmidt #46 of Team USA celebrates with Moookie Betts #3 after hitting a two-run home run ...
Associated Press

Turner, Goldschmidt lead Team USA to WBC final with win vs. Cuba

Defending champion United States romped over Cuba 14-2 on Sunday night to reach its second straight World Baseball Classic final.
11 days ago
Mike Trout Canada vs USA WBC (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...
Associated Press

U.S. bounces back, routs Canada in World Baseball Classic at Chase Field

Mike Trout hit a three-run homer, Lance Lynn threw five impressive innings and the United States used a nine-run first to cruise.
16 days ago
Joey Meneses #32 of Team Mexico flips his bat after hitting a three-run home run against Team USA d...
Alex Weiner

Team Mexico, fans electrify Chase Field in World Baseball Classic win over US

Team Mexico blew away Team USA in front of a rocking sold-out crowd at Chase Field in the World Baseball Classic.
17 days ago
Kyle Schwarber #12 of Team USA is congratulated by Mike Trout #27 and Paul Goldschmidt #46 after hi...
Associated Press

US opens World Baseball Classic with win over Great Britain at Chase Field

The United States overcame a slow start to beat Great Britain 6-2 on Saturday night in the World Baseball Classic opener for both teams.
19 days ago
Minor leaguers agree to labor deal with MLB, will see raised salaries