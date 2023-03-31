Arizona Cardinals sign former Cowboys DL Carlos Watkins

The Arizona Cardinals signed former Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Carlos Watkins on Thursday.

Watkins comes in on a one-year deal with Arizona.

The defensive line is the position group with arguably the most question marks at the moment due to the retirement of J.J. Watt and the departure of Zach Allen after he signed with the Denver Broncos. The duo combined for 18 of Arizona’s 36 total sacks.

Watkins, 29, was a rotational piece for the Cowboys and got most of his run in the second half of the season. He led Dallas’ defensive line in total snaps for one game and was in the top-3 for another four separate contests. In 2022, Watkins started four games and had 26 total tackles, including two tackles for loss.

He will compete for snaps with the likes of D.J. Collier, Leki Fotu, Rashard Lawrence and Jonathan Ledbetter.

Watkins is a six-year pro who was originally drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played for four years in Houston before spending the last two with Dallas and has 36 career starts.

