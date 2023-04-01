The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned left-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz to Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

The move comes one day after the D-backs acquired the 28-year-old reliever from the St. Louis Cardinals for cash considerations.

Right-hander Corbin Martin was also transferred to the 60-day injured list with a right lat tendon avulsion. Martin was placed on the 15-day IL on Thursday before Arizona’s season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Misiewicz has 119 games of MLB action between time with the Seattle Mariners (2020-22) and Kansas City Royals (2022).

He carries a 4.43 ERA and 1.34 WHIP.

The 28-year-old’s arsenal features a fastball that clocked in at 93.3 mph last season as well as a cutter and curveball.

Misiewicz gives Arizona another lefty option with the team’s lone All-Star, Joe Mantiply, on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation to start 2023.

The Diamondbacks on their current roster have Andrew Chafin and Kyle Nelson as the lone southpaw relievers on staff, while Madison Bumgarner is the only left-handed starter.

