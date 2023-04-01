Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks option LHP Anthony Misiewicz to Triple-A Reno; Corbin Martin to 60-day IL

Apr 1, 2023, 3:15 PM | Updated: 3:37 pm
Anthony Misiewicz #72 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a portrait during St. Louis Cardinals Ph...
Anthony Misiewicz #72 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a portrait during St. Louis Cardinals Photo Day at Roger Dean Stadium on February 23, 2023 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Benjamin Rusnak/Getty Images)
(Photo by Benjamin Rusnak/Getty Images)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned left-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz to Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

The move comes one day after the D-backs acquired the 28-year-old reliever from the St. Louis Cardinals for cash considerations.

Right-hander Corbin Martin was also transferred to the 60-day injured list with a right lat tendon avulsion. Martin was placed on the 15-day IL on Thursday before Arizona’s season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

RELATED STORIES

Misiewicz has 119 games of MLB action between time with the Seattle Mariners (2020-22) and Kansas City Royals (2022).

He carries a 4.43 ERA and 1.34 WHIP.

The 28-year-old’s arsenal features a fastball that clocked in at 93.3 mph last season as well as a cutter and curveball.

Misiewicz gives Arizona another lefty option with the team’s lone All-Star, Joe Mantiply, on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation to start 2023.

The Diamondbacks on their current roster have Andrew Chafin and Kyle Nelson as the lone southpaw relievers on staff, while Madison Bumgarner is the only left-handed starter.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks' Kyle Lewis, right, scores after hitting a two-run home run as Los Angeles Dod...
Associated Press

D-backs stun Dodgers with pinch-hit homer in 8th inning

Kyle Lewis had a pinch-hit, go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Dodgers 2-1 on Friday night.
2 days ago
(Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)...
Arizona Sports

How to watch the Suns, D-backs and Coyotes on Friday

It's going to be a busy night of athletics to end March with three of the Valley's four major sports teams in action on Friday.
2 days ago
Follow @AZSports...
Haboob Blog

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. lives every emotion as Dodgers fan proposes on field, gets walloped

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went from celebrating to shock as a Dodgers fan who ran onto the field proposed before getting tackled.
2 days ago
Julio Urias #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers opening pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the...
Arizona Sports

D-backs take issue with new Dodger Stadium LED lights

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo didn't blame the Dodger Stadium LED lights for a loss, but he did not like how they changed during play.
2 days ago
Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first...
Jake Anderson

D-backs’ Zac Gallen roughed up in Opening Day loss to Dodgers despite 7 Ks

Zac Gallen struggled with the PitchCom device throughout his outing, having to place it back on his glove after it fell off multiple times.
2 days ago
Arizona Diamondbacks advisor Luis Gonzalez showing off new food items at Chase Field Thursday, Marc...
Alex Weiner

What’s new at Chase Field for the 2023 Diamondbacks season

New themed hot dogs, jersey giveaways and premium seating options will be available to Arizona Diamondbacks fans at Chase Field.
3 days ago
Diamondbacks option LHP Anthony Misiewicz to Triple-A Reno; Corbin Martin to 60-day IL