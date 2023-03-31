Nikola Jokic, 3 other Nuggets questionable to face Suns

The Denver Nuggets list Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray among a group of key players questionable to play Friday against the Phoenix Suns.

Jokic (right calf tightness), Murray (knee injury management), Michael Porter Jr. (heel injury management) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (illness) are questionable to play.

Big man Vlatko Cancar (ankle sprain) and Jack White (health and safety protocols) are probable.

Holding the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, Denver takes a three-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies into a Friday game at Footprint Center.

It’s also the second night of a back-to-back and the Nuggets have the division locked in and — more than likely — their top seed in order.

Jokic, an MVP favorite, sat out Thursday in a 107-88 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Porter Jr., Murray and Caldwell-Pope all started and played somewhat regular minutes until the game got out of reach.

Phoenix has a clean injury report Friday. The Suns last played Wednesday and in Kevin Durant’s home debut as a member of the team won their third in a row.

