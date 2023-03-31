Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
PHOENIX SUNS

Nikola Jokic, 3 other Nuggets questionable to face Suns

Mar 31, 2023, 1:28 PM
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, drives the lane as Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis ...
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, drives the lane as Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

The Denver Nuggets list Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray among a group of key players questionable to play Friday against the Phoenix Suns.

Jokic (right calf tightness), Murray (knee injury management), Michael Porter Jr. (heel injury management) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (illness) are questionable to play.

Big man Vlatko Cancar (ankle sprain) and Jack White (health and safety protocols) are probable.

Holding the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, Denver takes a three-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies into a Friday game at Footprint Center.

RELATED STORIES

It’s also the second night of a back-to-back and the Nuggets have the division locked in and — more than likely — their top seed in order.

Jokic, an MVP favorite, sat out Thursday in a 107-88 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Porter Jr., Murray and Caldwell-Pope all started and played somewhat regular minutes until the game got out of reach.

Phoenix has a clean injury report Friday. The Suns last played Wednesday and in Kevin Durant’s home debut as a member of the team won their third in a row.

Phoenix Suns

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)...
Tom Kuebel

Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert fined for comments on officiating in Suns game

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was fined $25,000 for comments made that criticized officiating after the team's 107-100 loss to the Suns.
15 hours ago
(Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)...
Arizona Sports

How to watch the Suns, D-backs and Coyotes on Friday

It's going to be a busy night of athletics to end March with three of the Valley's four major sports teams in action on Friday.
15 hours ago
Devin Booker #1, Kevin Durant #35, Deandre Ayton #22 and Josh Okogie #2 of the Phoenix Suns stand o...
Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns will force Denver Nuggets, NBA to pick their poison

The Phoenix Suns are going to be putting opposing defenses in challenging positions the rest of the season.
15 hours ago
Chris Paul #3 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns celebrate after defeating the Minnesota Timb...
Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns claw to scrappy win in Kevin Durant’s home debut

Kevin Durant's home debut did not go the way anyone expected but the Phoenix Suns were still able to get an important win.
2 days ago
Devin Booker #1 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns stand on the court during a timeout form t...
Dan Bickley

Suns victory over Timberwolves outweighs celebration of Durant’s home opener

The Suns forged a collective triumph on a night that began as a celebration of one, beating the Timberwolves 107-100.
2 days ago
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards ...
Arizona Sports

Kevin Durant drops 1st bucket at home for Suns in win vs. Timberwolves

Kevin Durant started and dropped a turnaround jumper over Minnesota Timberwolves F Jaden McDaniels from the left shoulder.
3 days ago
Nikola Jokic, 3 other Nuggets questionable to face Suns