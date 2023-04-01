NHL names Coyotes’ Clayton Keller its Third Star of the Month for March

Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller is the NHL’s Third Star of the Month for March, the league announced Saturday.

Keller, who ranked tied for first in goals last month with 12 and third with 24 points in 16 games, led Arizona to a 6-6-4 record.

The 24-year-old notched at least one point in each of his final 14 games of the month, which tied Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks for the league’s longest active point streak, as well as the longest by a Coyotes/Jets player since Teemu Selanne in 1995-96.

Keller notched three multi-goal efforts and six multi-point performances in March.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers notched 11 goals and 18 assists in 15 games to win the First Star of the Month award for the second month in a row. McDavid’s teammate Leon Draisaitl, who produced 11 goals and 17 assists in March, was named the Second Star of the Month.

Keller, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in late March of the 2021-22 season, is having a breakout campaign.

With six games left in the season, he already has topped his career high in goals (36), assists (46) and points (82), and has became the first Coyotes player with 80 points in a season since Keith Tkachuk notched 86 in 1996-97.

Keller has produced 41 points since competing in the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in February. Only McDavid has registered more points (52) points in that span of time.

He is the first Coyotes player to earn a Star of the Month award since goalie Mike Smith in February 2012.

