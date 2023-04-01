Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports
HABOOB

Did you get fooled? Arizona sports fans get pranked on April Fools’ Day

Apr 1, 2023, 2:09 PM
(Associated Press)...
(Associated Press)
(Associated Press)
Arizona Sports's Profile Picture BY

April Fools’ Day might just be the most embarrassing day in America.

Each year on this day a vast multitude of unsuspecting sports fans get tricked, snookered and hoodwinked by those on Twitter looking to have a little fun.

As expected, 2023 has been no different than in years past, with Arizona sports fans taking their fair share of guffaws.

Perhaps the biggest and most entertaining of the day was the “news” that Brophy College Prep would be henceforth playing games at ASU’s Sun Devil Stadium.

Not to be outdone, Xavier College Prep got a little cold-blooded and announced a new mascot.

With the Kliff Kingsbury era still fresh in many minds – and perhaps a little raw for many – Arizona College Prep had a big announcement. Actual head coach Myron Blueford didn’t seem to mind.

Across the country, Barstool Sports’ Spittin’ Chiclets podcast had an April Fools’ Day prank for Arizona Coyotes fans.

This is just a taste, and there surely were more fools out there than on most days.

The good news? There’s more than 364 days until April Fools’ Day 2024.

Haboob

Follow @AZSports...
Haboob Blog

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. lives every emotion as Dodgers fan proposes on field, gets walloped

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went from celebrating to shock as a Dodgers fan who ran onto the field proposed before getting tackled.
2 days ago
Fans fill Camelback Ranch during the MLB Spring Training baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and...
Wills Rice

Dog makes fantastic home run snag during Cactus League game

A dog made the play of the day in the outfield grass on Saturday following a home run during the Dodgers-Royals Cactus League game.
8 days ago
Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas (10) celebrates his home run against the Colorado Rockies with Dav...
Haboob Blog

D-backs’ Josh Rojas calls David Peralta ‘a traitor’ while mic’d up vs. Dodgers

D-backs 3B Josh Rojas didn't mince his words on Thursday when talking about former teammate and current Dodger David Peralta.
10 days ago
David Peralta #6 and Eduardo Escobar #5 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrate after scoring on a si...
Haboob Blog

Former D-backs OF David Peralta rekindles Eduardo Escobar’s cat fear with Team Venezuela

David Peralta had some fun with Eduardo Escobar's fear of cats when they were teammates with the Diamondbacks.
13 days ago
Oumar Ballo #11 of the Arizona Wildcats is fouled by Maxime Raynaud #42 of the Stanford Cardinal in...
Haboob Blog

Arizona’s Oumar Ballo after win: Stanford can ‘go home … study science’

Arizona center Oumar Ballo heard Stanford's Harrison Ingram proclaim Stanford as the biggest, baddest team a day prior.
23 days ago
Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns shoots in the second half against Patrick Beverley #21 of the...
Haboob Blog

Patrick Beverley says he pestered Deandre Ayton in postgame food line

Seemingly every time Patrick Beverley matches up with the Phoenix Suns extracurricular actives ensue.
25 days ago
Did you get fooled? Arizona sports fans get pranked on April Fools’ Day