Did you get fooled? Arizona sports fans get pranked on April Fools’ Day

April Fools’ Day might just be the most embarrassing day in America.

Each year on this day a vast multitude of unsuspecting sports fans get tricked, snookered and hoodwinked by those on Twitter looking to have a little fun.

As expected, 2023 has been no different than in years past, with Arizona sports fans taking their fair share of guffaws.

Perhaps the biggest and most entertaining of the day was the “news” that Brophy College Prep would be henceforth playing games at ASU’s Sun Devil Stadium.

Thank you to Arizona State for their generosity , our home games have been moved from Central High School to Sun Devil Stadium!!!! Ticket Details Soon!#BST #GoBroncos pic.twitter.com/sqkCgB0KLD — Brophy Football (@FootballBrophy) April 1, 2023

Not to be outdone, Xavier College Prep got a little cold-blooded and announced a new mascot.

Welcome our new lovable Xavier mascot , Chubbs!!!! Loves walks and golfers’ hands!!!#xcp pic.twitter.com/ac91mtDWme — Xavier Flag Football (@XCPFlag) April 1, 2023

With the Kliff Kingsbury era still fresh in many minds – and perhaps a little raw for many – Arizona College Prep had a big announcement. Actual head coach Myron Blueford didn’t seem to mind.

Excited to announce that Kliff Kingsbury will be returning to AZ to help lead ACP Football in the 2023 season! Welcome to the Family Coach! #JustUS pic.twitter.com/rUEwPCnr9c — AZ College Prep Football (@ACPFootball17) April 1, 2023

Across the country, Barstool Sports’ Spittin’ Chiclets podcast had an April Fools’ Day prank for Arizona Coyotes fans.

An end of an era pic.twitter.com/FlmvJvdfuh — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 1, 2023

This is just a taste, and there surely were more fools out there than on most days.

The good news? There’s more than 364 days until April Fools’ Day 2024.

